Group A – Jinja

Results Summary:

Nile Leopards v Northern Elephants

Nile Leopards 110/4

Northern Elephants 54/8

Nile Leopards won by 56 runs

Eastern Buffaloes v Northern Elephants

Eastern Buffaloes 96/2

Northern Elephants 70/5

Eastern Buffaloes won by 26 runs

Nile Leopards v Eastern Buffaloes

Nile Leopards 107/3

Eastern Buffaloes 62/3

Nile Leopards won by 45 runs

Group B – Lugogo

Central Rhinos v Western Bulls

Central Rhinos 88/6

Western Bulls 77/8

Central Rhinos won by 11 runs

Western Bulls v Rwanda Emerging

Western Bulls 44/9

Rwanda Emerging 45/4

Rwanda Emerging won by 6 wickets

Central Rhinos v Western Bulls

Central Rhinos 141/3

Western Bulls 67/5

Central Rhinos won by 74 runs

The Central Rhinos took control of Group B with two wins on Day 1 of the Bat Ball X tournament.

The Central Rhinos lived up to their favourites tag with an empathetic win against the Western Bulls in the 1st game of the day winning by 74 runs.

Their second game of the day was against a confident Rwanda Emerging team with the two unbeaten sides separated by just 11 runs at the end of the game.

Western Bulls were the beaten side on day one of the Group B action, they were crushed by the Central Rhinos by 74 runs in their 1st game and went down by six wickets against the Rwanda Emerging side.

The Western Bulls will be clutching on straws on the final day and hoping that some results can go their way if they are to sneak into the Super 4’s as one of the top two sides.

Batball X Rwanda Emerging

In Group A, action in Jinja Nile Leopards picked up two wins against the Eastern Buffaloes and Northern Elephants to boost their chances of making the Super 4’s as one of the top two sides.

The Northern Elephants were the only side not to pick up a win in Jinja losing to both the Nile Leopards and Eastern Buffaloes.

The Eastern Buffaloes will be pushing for a place in the Super 4 on the final day of the Group games.

The final day of the group games will be tomorrow with the top two sides qualifying for the Super 4’s that will happen from 18th – 20th in Kampala.