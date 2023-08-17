Uganda Premier League Champions Vipers SC have confirmed the travelling squad to Botswana ahead of their CAF Champions League game.

The Venoms will face Jwaneng Galaxy FC on Sunday in the first leg of the preliminary round at Lobatse Sports Complex.

Coach Neiva Leo confirmed a 21-man and the team is expected to depart on Friday morning aboard Ethiopian Airlines.

Viper SC travelling squad

Goalkeepers

Alfred Mudekereza, Fabien Mutombora, Denis Kiggundu.

Defenders

Patrick Mbowa, Livingstone Mulondo, Grant Matsiko, Richard Matovu, Hilary Mukundane, Isa Mubiru, Ashraf Mandela.

Midfielders

Abdu Lumala, Bright Anukani, Siraje Sentamu, Nzau Lutumba, Abdu Karim Watambala.

Forwards

Rodriguez Giancarlo, Yunus Sentamu, Milton Karisa, Mohamed Salem Ekbad, Abubakar Lawal, Fumador Asiwome.