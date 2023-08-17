Eight Ugandan referees have been appointed to officiate games as the new season of the CAF inter-club competitions get underway this weekend.

The first set, comprised of Centre referee William Oloya, assistants Isa Masembe and Emmanuel Okudra and fourth official Mashood Ssali will officiate the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round game between Kenya’s Kakamega Homeboyz and Al Hilal from Libya.

The first leg game will be played on Friday, 18th August at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi.

The second batch will handle a CAF Champions League encounter between Al Hilal of Sudan and Salaam FC Bor from South Sudan at El Jadida-Stade El Abdi.

The game will be played on 26th August and will be officiated by Ali Sabila (Centre referee), Ronald Katenya and Hakim Mulindwa as first and second assistant referees respectively plus

Lucky Razake Kasalirwe as fourth official.

CAF Confederation Cup

Kakamega Homeboyz (Kenya) vs Al Hilal (Libya)

William Oloya -Referee

Isa Masembe – First Assistant Referee

Emmanuel Okudra – Second Assistant Referee

Mashood Ssali – Fourth Official

CAF Champions League

Al Hilal (Sudan) vs Salaam FC Bor (South Sudan)

Chelengat Ali Sabila – Centre Referee

Ronald Katenya – First Assistant Referee

Hakim Mulindwa – Second Assistant Referee

Lucky Razake Kasalirwe – Fourth official