

Jas Mangat and Joseph Kamya will not dwell on their car model but instead focus on how to edge their rivals as they fight for the Africa Rally Championship points in Ngozi, Burundi this weekend.

Despite receiving his new car; the Hyundai i20 rally2, Mangat decided to employ his Mitsubishi EvoX for the fifth round of the ARC in Burundi.

Jas Mangat’s long awaited Hyundai i20 R5 is finally in the country.



The car is anticipated to make its debut during the African Rally Championship round in Burundi next weekend.



However, his rivals Yasin Nasser and Karan Patel will both sit behind the wheel of their Ford Fiesta rally2 cars for the ARC round. The cars that are proven much stronger in all aspects compared to Mangat’s Mitsubishi.

But that will be Pili Pili Rally Team’s least concern.

“We understand the other cars are more powerful, but there is always more to the car for one to get results. So we shall try everything to get a desirable position,” said Mangat’s co-driver Joseph Kamya.

“Mangat felt he needed to have some time with the Hyundai before he could bring it for a race,” he added.

Jas Mangat(R) and Joseph Kamya

Mangat is currently second on the ARC leaderboard with 42 points; 12 points behind leader Yasin Nasser.

The prospects in Burundi seem positive.

“It’s a fast technical rally. We intend to equally be technical and fast and try to take on the mighty R5s in Burundi,” Kamya added.

Fifteen (15) stages will be covered in the two days covering a total competitive distance of 181.79 kilometres.

Jas Mangat is attempting a full ARC season for the second time since 2013 when he lost out on the title in the season finale in Madagascar.

Last year, he participated in a few events claiming the ARC2 title which is reserved for crews driving GroupN cars.