

Yasin Nasser will have the home success in mind to influence his fight for Africa rally championship points in Burundi this weekend.

The Moil rally crew wrapped up the Uganda rally championship with victory in Masaka rally last weekend.

And five days later, they have their Ford Fiesta rally2 taking on another task in Burundi.

“The feeling is good after doing recce. It is going to be fast rally that for sure,” said Yasin Nasser.

“The competition is going to be so close with the other crews. But we shall remain confident. All the races we have done this year have been this close but we always put our focus to the main goal; to finish and collect reasonable points,” he added.

Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

Yasin and co-driver Ali Katumba lead the ARC leaderboard with 54points;12 points more than second placed Jas Mangat.

“We would like to maintain our lead on ARC and we shall try to push for that. We know even the other crews are pointing at the big spot but the best man will win after a tight fight,” said Nasser.

Yasin will be in a battle with country mate Jas Mangat and Kenya’s Karan Patel who are the only crews in contention for ARC title.

Ali Katumba and Yasin Nassser | Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

Rally Burundi starts on Friday with a qualifying stages before crews tackle 15 stages covering a total distance of 181.75km for Saturday and Sunday.