

Karan Patel has lived up to the expectations by setting the pace and dominating leg one of the fifth round of the Africa rally championship in Ngozi, Burundi.

Patel and co-driver Taussef Khan in a Ford Fiesta rally2 were fired up throughout the day scooping eight of the nine stages of the day.

The Kenyans are leading the rally by 5 minutes and one second over Uganda’s Jas Mangat.

Jas Mangat and Joseph Kamya in a Mitsubishi EvoX stood in third for most of the day and eventually elevated to second after their counterpart Yasin Nasser lost time in stage seven.

The Moil rally team of Yasin Nasser stopped in the stage after the crew of Innocent Bwamiki and Hamza Lwanga who were ahead of them rolled in the stage.

It is required by regulations that crews must stop in case they do not see the OK sign from the crews.

Only 3.4 seconds separate Jas Mangat and Yasin Nasser after day one. However, Yasin’s times are likely to be reinstate after the incident review by the officials.

Meanwhile, Innocent Bwamiki joins Prince Nyerere Charles on the retirees.

Burundi’s Valery Bukera led the hot nation’s charge with some impressive pace and also exchanging competitive times with the ARC contenders.

Bukera is the only other crew that secured a stage win besides Karan Patel. He now leads the national category with six minutes and 52seconds over Massoud Fahad.

The final day with have six stages before a winner is announced.