Goalkeeper Ali Ramathan Mwirusi has completed a permanent move to Spain with Villajoyosa Sports Club.

The former Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) goalkeeper has signed a year-long deal with the fifth-tier league.

Goalkeeper Ali Mwirusi Ramathan restarts play during a training session at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club | Credit: KCCA FC Media

He joins another Ugandan, George Isiagi who joined the side coached by Jose Soler Moya.

In March 2023, Mwirusi, alongside defender Simon Baligeya were invited for trials at Spanish entity, Villajoyosa Sports Club.

Earlier in 2022, Mwirusi also held trials with French outfit FC Vaulz En-Velin.

Based in Vila Joiosa town, Valencia city, Villajoyosa Sports Club is a was founded in 1942 (hosting their home games at the 4000 seater Nou Pla), Vila Joiosa).

Ali Mwerusi with a coach

Festoweb Sports Management has had a significant impact in the development of all these aforementioned players.

These players were part of Team Fundi in Spain last season for the football showcase.

After this showcase, a number of clubs from Spain, Scotland, Portugal and France picked interest in 14 players who included Eric Ssenjobe, Rashid Mukungu, Raymond Derrick Onyai, Nicholas Kabonge, Alfred Onek, Ivan Junior Ocholit, Andrew Okiring Isiagi, Simon Balageya, Ivan Irinimbabazi, Hakim Kiwanuka, Enock Walusimbi, Sadat Happy Anaku as well as goalkeepers Derrick Emukule and Ali Ramathan Mwirusi.

Villajoyosa CF facilities

Former KCCA forward Sadat Happy Anaku earned a contract with Scottish side Dundee United.

Defender Enock Walusimbi who was a former captain at Express Club was signed by Peterhead Football Club, still in Scotland.

Ivan Irinimbabazi, Hakim Kiwanuka and Alex Yiga also traveled to Scotland for trials with different clubs.