Matchday 3: EA T20 Cup Kigali

Game 4: Uganda v Rwanda

Match Result:

Uganda 186 all out

Rwanda 125 all out on

Uganda won by 61 runs

Cricket Cranes bounced back from yesterday’s defeat against Tanzania with thumping win against the hosts Rwanda.

The hosts won the toss and elected to bowl first. Roger Mukasa who has had starts through out the whole series fell first but Simon Sessazi (41), Ronak Patel (44) and Alpesh Ramjani (45) made contributions at the top that put the Cricket Cranes in a good position to post a good total.

A couple of needless run outs derailed the chance of getting at least 200 on board with the defending champions bundled out for 186.

In the chase, the hosts were pegged back with by the loss of Didier Ndikubwimana but ultimately a slow start at the top derailed the chase despite contributions from Captain Clinton Rubagumya (40) and Emmanuel Sebareme (34).

The slow left arm spin of Alpesh Ramjani picked up 4/9 and his all round performance earned him the player of the match award.

The win was the third out of four games for the Cricket Cranes at the tournament as they seek to defend their title.

The teams will take a break tomorrow with action continuing on Wednesday.