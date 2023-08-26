Overview: The boys' football final between St Mary's Boarding School Kitende and Amus College will take place at the Huye International Stadium on Sunday, 27th August 2023.

2023 FEASSSA Games (Football):

Boys Football (Semifinals):

Amus College (Uganda) 1-0 Kibuli Secondary School (Uganda)

Kibuli Secondary School (Uganda) St Mary’s Boarding School Kitende (Uganda) 2-1 St Henry’s College Kitovu (Uganda)

Amus College School will face St Mary’s Boarding Secondary School Kitende in the boys’ football final of the 2023 Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSSA) Games.

The final will take place at the Huye International Stadium on Sunday, 27th August 2023.

This follows the successful completion of two semi-final clashes on Saturday morning.

Amus College XI Vs Kibuli S.S | Credit: David Isabirye

Amus College School defeated a ten-man Kibuli S.S 1-0 at Huye International Stadium.

Impressive forward Allan Oyirwoth scored the all-important goal, a well drilled penalty into the top right corner of the goal net in the second half.

Oyirwoth’s penalty was the 11th goal for the most on-form player at the championship in six matches.

Allan Oyirwoth readies himself to take a freekick against Kibuli S.S in the first half | Credit: David Isabirye

The penalty was awarded after a deliberate handball by Kibuli S.S left back Juma Ssajjabi when he stopped a goal bound shot as the second half kicked off.

Consequently, Ssajjabi was sent off by the referee for an early shower in the lavish dressing rooms of the stadium rehabilitated for CHAN 2016 tournament.

Juma Sajjabi after he was sent off | Credit: David Isabirye

Kibuli S.S XI Vs Amus College | Credit: David Isabirye

Amus College played defensively and held onto the lead despite a late scare from Kenneth Kimera with left turn and shoot strike flew over the bar.

The Bukedea based school will now face record FEASSSA football champions St Mary’s Boarding School, Kitende (SMASK).

SMASK overcame Henry’s College Kitovu (SHACK) 2-1 during the semi-finals played at the Kamena stadium under very hot weather conditions.

Forward Fazil Tumwine struck in either half to inspire Daniel Male, Edward Golola and Joackim Mukungu’s coached side.

SMASK is the record winner of the FEASSSA Games football trophy with over 10 titles to their name.

Kibuli Head coach Emuron Recoba (left) and his assistant Moses “Muko” Kayemba | Credit: David Isabirye

L-R: Moses Ssekasana_Nimrod Kintu and Jovan Magino on the Amus College Bench | Credit: David Isabirye

We played a very tactical game. There was a mission and we accomplished it. I am happy for the playing staff and fellow coaches. We regroup once again for the finals tomorow (Sunday). Nimrod Kintu, head coach Amus College School

Women football:

Three Uganda schools are on the semi-finals of the championship.

Amus College plays giants Kawempe Muslim in the all Ugandan affair at Kamena stadium at noon.

At the same time, in the other semi-final, St Noa Girls School Zzana (defending champion) will face Wiyeta Secondary School at Huye Stadium International stadium.

Other disciplines:

The FEASSSA Games have a cross section of other games as Swimming, Athletics, Basketball (5×5 and 3×3), Netball, Handball, Rugby (7’s and 15’s), Volleyball, Badminton, Tennis, Table Tennis and goalball (for the visually impaired persons).

Uganda is the overall defending champion from the previous games held in Arusha city, Tanzania in 2022.