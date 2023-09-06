Overview: The big Brazilian centre foward joined the club early in the current transfer window and signed a two year contract.

Less than a fortnight to the kick off of the 2023/24 Uganda Premier League campaign, Brazilian Giancarlo Lopez Rodriguez has left Vipers.

The big centre forward was one of the club’s many signings in the current window and leaves after playing one official match for the Venoms – the 2-0 defeat to Botswana’s Janweng Galaxy in the Caf Champions League.

“Unfortunately, for the personal reasons of a single person, today i say goodbye to the club.” Giancarlo confirmed on his social media handles as he departed.

Time to say goodbye ➖Giancarlo Rodriguez Lopez 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/ev6NAt73IE — Cephas TENDEREZA (@CephasTendereza) September 6, 2023

Giancarlo was meant to replace Karim Ndugwa who was released by the club just six months after joining them in January from BUL but has only spent two months at the club despite signing a two year contract.