Overview: The annual Entebbe X-Mas football tournament will kick off on Thursday, 12th October and climax on Christmas Day (Monday, 25th December 2023). All matches will take place at the barren Nkumba Kataka primary school playground.

Event: 2023 Entebbe X-Mas Football Tournament

Dates: Thursday, 12th October to Monday 25th December

Registration fee: 150,000/= per team

Prizes: Trophy, Gold medals & Bull (Winner), Silver Medals, Ball, Goat (Runners up), Flat screen TV (Top scorer)

Venue: Nkumba Kataka playground, Katabi Town Council

The 2023 Entebbe X-Mas football tournament is expected to take center stage at the Nkumba Kataka playground in Katabi Town council, Wakiso district.

This annual tournament will kick off on Thursday, 12th October and climax on Christmas Day (Monday, 25th December 2023).

According to the chairperson of the local organizing committee, Ramathan Kasirye, a number of teams within Katabi Town council and Entebbe Municipality are expected to register.

We expect as many as 20 teams from Abaita, Nkumba, Tanda, Entebbe, Kisubi and Kawuku. Registration fee per team is fixed at Shs 150,000/=. There will be enticing prizes for the top performers. Details can be got via 0703-839053 and 0786-811383. Ramathan Kasirye, chairperson local organizing committee – 2023 Entebbe X-Mas Football Tournament

Ramathan Kasirye , organizer of the Entebbe Christmas Cup during the 2021 edition (Credit: David Isabirye)

Kasirye adds that the tournament is open to all kinds of players featuring in the different divisions; Uganda Premier League, FUFA Big league, regional leagues and district leagues.

Prizes:

The winning team is assured of a trophy, gold medals and a bull.

The runners up will take silver medals, a ball and a goat.

The top scorer shall be rewarded with a flat television screen.

All the matches will be played at the barren and dusty Nkumba Kataka primary playground.

Internationally recognized rules by Federation of International Football Association (FIFA), Confederation of Africa Football (CAF), Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) as well as the tournament by-laws will be taken into consideration.

Besides serving the recreational purpose, such tournaments are also known for providing the platform to showcase raw talent that is later considered for further development.

Key partners:

This championship is sponsored by Prosper Junior School, Mt Zion High School and Marinak Logistics. More partners are being sought and encouraged to come on board officially.