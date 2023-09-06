Overview: Besides I&M Bank, the fresh partners on board include Merca Limited (distributors of the brand new Renault vehicles in Uganda), GA Insurance Uganda Limited (insurer for the hole-in-one prize), RwandAir (to avail air tickets worthy USD 2,000 to select prize destinations), NBS Sport and Fenon Records.

Event : 3 rd I&M Katogo Invitational Golf Series Tournament

: 3 I&M Katogo Invitational Golf Series Tournament Date : Saturday, 30 th September 2023

: Saturday, 30 September 2023 Venue : Entebbe Club

: Entebbe Club Format of play: Me Too

The third of the quarterly I&M Katogo Invitational Golf Series will take place on Saturday, 30th September 2023 at the par-71 course in Entebbe.

As the excitement boils to the D-Day, more partners have joined this interesting series whose participated mode of play will be “Me Too”.

L-R: Hannington Mpiima, Sserwano Walusimbi (holding microphone), Sam Ntulume and Francis Kamau

Besides I&M Bank, the fresh partners on board include Merca Limited (distributors of the brand new Renault vehicles in Uganda), GA Insurance Uganda Limited (insurer for the hole-in-one prize) and RwandAir (to avail air tickets worthy USD 2,000 to select prize destinations).

These join NBS Sport and Fenon Records, the other partners on board.

Sam Ntulume, the Ag MD I&M Bank Uganda | Credit: David Isabirye

Sam Ntulume, Acting MD for I&M Bank reaffirms the power of partnerships in brand building especially in such a networking sport as golf.

As anchor sponsors, we have worked day and night to give the I&M Katogo Invitational Golf Series the befitting standards it deserves. The partnership has yielded amazing success, but we are aware that we can elevate the experience to a whole new level through strategic partnerships, like the ones we’re unveiling today. We are excited to welcome our new partners; Merca Limited, GA Insurance, and Rwanda Air; I want to assure them that they could not have made a better choice. Sam Ntulume, Ag. Managing Director I&M Bank Uganda

Merca Limited confirmed a brand new state of art Renault car as hole-in-one prize for the successful first golfer who will sink in the ball right from the tee on the given par-three hole.

This car comes with full insurance from GA Insurance, another new partner on board.

The potential winner is given a guarantee that they receive their prize free of any scenarios that would present any potential additional costs.

Sserwano Walusimbi, the captain of Entebbe Club | Credit: David Isabirye

Serwano Walusimbi, captain of Entebbe Club reassures a vibrant outing on the day both during action and on the famous 19th hole.

Entebbe Club is welcome to receive all participants at the 3rd outing of the I&M Katogo Invitational Golf series tournament on 30th September 2023. The course is in great shape and we expect a great championship on the greens and after party. We thank all partners on board. Serwano Walusimbi, captain Entebbe Club

Sam Ntulume and Francis Kamau share a light moment during the press briefing | Credit: David Isabirye

Francis Kamau, the CEO & Principal Officer at GA Insurance Uganda Limited, gave his assurance about their commitment to deliver the Hole-In-One prize without any encumbrances.

We are delighted to be part of the amazing Katogo Golf series! Our commitment is to offer the Hole-In-One car prize insurance cover, so that the lucky winner will have the remarkable opportunity to drive away their brand-new Renault, completely free of any additional costs. Francis Kamau, CEO & Principal Officer – GA Insurance Uganda Limited

Hannington Mpiima and Sserwano Walusimbi (right) | Credit: David Isabirye

In a nutshell, the Series now has an admirable line up of sponsors any tournament would dream of.

The Katogo Invitational Golf Series is evidence that sport and corporate entities can achieve a lot together.

The annual event has continued to grow in strength and numbers since April and by the time it concludes for the 2023 Season in December, the journey will leave both the sponsors, and golfers in a better place.

Hannington Mpiima, Captain Katogo Invitational Golf Series | Credit: David Isabirye

Golfers from the different clubs within Uganda are exceptionally invited for this day-long championship that will climax with dinner, a colourful prize giving ceremony and hospitable experience at the 19th hole as stated by Hannington Mpiima, captain of Katogo Series.

This is a very big step in tournament organization and we thank the new sponsors for trusting and choosing the I&M Katogo Series Golf to partner with. We look forward to a very lively and fun packed tournament. We invite all golfers to come to come and enjoy with us come September 30th, at the Entebbe Club. Hannington Mpiima, captain of Katogo Golf Series

Godwin Murungi and Fred Magala walk on the golf course in Entebbe

This quarter golf franchaise brings together golfers from the Katogo family in Entebbe as they intermingle with other.

The immediate past event was held on 30th April 2023 with a total of 116 golfers in attendance.

Joseph Bogera and Diana Nabukenya were the exceling male and female winners with 71 net and 73 net scores respectively.

A female golfer powerfully drives the ball off the Tee