2023 Buganda Masaza Cup football tournament:

Quarter-finals (First Legs):

Saturday, 16th September:

Kyaddondo Vs Buddu (4 PM) – Homesdallen playground, Gayaza

Buvuma Vs Mawokota (3 PM) – Magyo playground

Sunday, 17th September:

Gomba Vs Ssingo (4 PM) – Kabulasoke PTC playground

Bulemeezi Vs Buweekula (4 PM) – Kasana playground, Luweero

Buddu Ssaza has reinforced their squad with forwards Shakibu Mayanja and Richard “Macheda” Ssonko in preparation for the first leg of the 2023 Buganda Masaza quarter final clash away to Kyadondo.

Mayanja is a proven center forward and was the top scorer at the 2023 Bika Bya Baganda football tournament in the same championship as Ssonko who guided Ngonge to their first shield of the Bika Bya Baganda football championship.

Richard “Macheda” Ssonko signs on the binding documents at Buddu Ssaza

Ssonko had earlier in the season trained at Kyaddondo but the two parties failed to agree.

He orchestrates from either flanks and can be deployed as a false center forward to beef up attack.

Kyaddondo hosts the first leg on 16th September 2022 at Homesdallen playground in Gayaza.

On the same day, Buvuma will be home to Mawokota at Magyo playground.

Buweekula completed the group stage level unscratched with 20 points off 10 matches to topple the rest of the teams in Masengere group.

Buddu (16 points) were second in Masengere group.

Buddu Ssaza’s latest signing Shakibu Mayanja

Ssingo topped Bulange group with 19 points, three ahead of second placed Buvuma.

In Muganzirwaza pool, Mawokota was leader with 17 points, one better than the five time winners Gomba.

Kyadondo and Bulemeezi finished on 15 points apiece to qualify as the two best losers.

On the subsequent day, the other set of quarter final matches will be played.

Gomba hosts Ssingo at the Kabulasoke PTC playground and Bulemeezi will entertain on-fire Buweekula at the Kasana playground, Luweero.

The return legs of the quarter finals will come on 24th September 2023 in Masaka, Mityana, Mpigi and Mubende.

Two legged semi-final duels will follow suit before the grand finals at a venue yet to be confirmed by the local organizing team.

The Buganda Masaza Cup football tournament is famed for its thrilling action and ability to lure massive crowds among the different counties of the Kingdom.

This tournament is played by both the Baganda and non-Baganda tribes but does not permit players who have played in the top flight (Uganda Premier League), second division (FUFA Big League) and the national teams (U-20, U23 and Uganda Cranes).

Partners:

Airtel Uganda leads the cast of sponsors and partners who fund this championship.

The others are Kansai Plascon, Centenary Bank, CBS Radio, BBS Telefaina and others.