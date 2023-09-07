Overview: The Buganda Masaza football tournament is played by both the Baganda and non-Baganda tribes but does not permit players who have played in the top flight (Uganda Premier League), second division (FUFA Big League) and the national teams (U-20, U23 and Uganda Cranes).

2023 Buganda Masaza Cup football tournament:

Quarter-finals (First Legs):

Saturday, 16th September:

Buvuma Vs Mawokota (3 PM) – Magyo playground

Kyaddondo Vs Buddu (4 PM) – Homesdallen

Sunday, 17th September:

Gomba Vs Ssingo (4 PM) – Kabulasoke PTC playground

Bulemeezi Vs Buweekula (4 PM) – Kasana playground, Luweero

Following the successful completion of all the group stage matches in the 2023 Buganda Masaza Cup football tournament, now the focus switches to the quarterfinals.

The quarter finals will be played on home and away basis with the outstanding four teams after the aggregate scores progressing to the quarter finals.

The eight standing teams remain the unbeaten Buweekula, Ssingo, islanders Buvuma, Mawokota, Ggomba, Kyadondo, Bulemeezi and the 2021 champions Buddu.

Buweekula Ssaza team

Buweekula completed the group stage level unscratched with 20 points off 10 matches to topple the rest of the teams in Masengere group.

Buddu (16 points) were second in Masengere group.

Ssingo topped Bulange group with 19 points, three ahead of second placed Buvuma.

In Muganzirwaza pool, Mawokota was leader with 17 points, one better than the five time winners Gomba.

Kyadondo and Bulemeezi finished on 15 points apiece to qualify as the two best losers.

Kyadondo head coach Paul Kiwanuka talks to his captain Shugai Kalisa. Kyadondo plays Buddu in the quarter finals | Credit: David Isabirye

Gomba team will take on Ssingo in the quarter finals

Quarter final match ups:

The opening leg of the quarter-finals will come on Saturday, 16th September 2023 with a double header.

Buvuma hosts three-time champions Mawokota at the Magyo playground in a 3 PM kick off.

On the same day, 2008 winners Kyaddondo will take on Buddu at the Homesdallen playground in Gayaza.

Buddu has reinforced their squad with forward Shakibu Mayanja, the top scorer at the 2023 Bika Bya Baganda football tournament.

Buddu Ssaza’s latest signing Shakibu Mayanja

Sunday, 17th September:

On the subsequent day, the other set of quarter final matches will be played.

Gomba hosts Ssingo at the Kabulasoke PTC playground and Bulemeezi will entertain on-fire Buweekula at the Kasana playground, Luweero.

The return legs of the quarter finals will come on 24th September 2023 in Masaka, Mityana, Mpigi and Mubende.

A football fan revels in the moment at Masaka Recreational Stadium during a match in the 2023 Buganda Masaza Cup football tournament Credit: Don Mugabi

Two legged semi-final duels will follow suit before the grand finals at a venue yet to be confirmed by the local organizing team.

The Buganda Masaza Cup football tournament is famed for its thrilling action and ability to lure massive crowds among the different counties of the Kingdom.

This tournament is played by both the Baganda and non-Baganda tribes but does not permit players who have played in the topflight (Uganda Premier League), second division (FUFA Big League) and the national teams (U-20, U23 and Uganda Cranes).

Buddu Ssaza fans branded in Plascon Twaake jerseys Credit: Don Mugabi

Partners:

Airtel Uganda leads the cast of sponsors and partners who fund this championship.

The others are Kansai Plascon, Centenary Bank, CBS Radio, BBS Telefaina and others.