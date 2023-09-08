Overview: In the official opening football match at Mapeera playground - Kiggungu, Makusa will tussle it out with Missoli at 4 PM at the Mapeera playground. There will also be a curtain-raiser match for Arsenal and Manchester United fans between the Kiwafu and Kiggungu revelers.

2nd Ssekyondo Independence Cup (Football & Netball):

Official opening match (Saturday, 9th September 2023)

Makusa Vs Missoli – Mapeera playground (4 PM)

Curtain raiser: Arsenal fans Vs Manchester United fans (3 PM0

At Mapeera Playground, Kiggungu – Entebbe Municipality

The second edition of the Ssekyondo Independence sports tournament will get underway on Saturday, 9th September 2023 at the Mapeera playground in Kiggungu, Entebbe Municipality.

This tournament is organized by the chairman of Entebbe Division Hon. Richard Ssekyondo with the objectives of unifying the people, providing recreation and providing a platform to showcase sports talent.

Hon Richard Ssekyondo, the chairperson Entebbe Division B

In the official opening football match, Makusa will tussle it out with Missoli at 4 PM at the Mapeera playground.

Earlier at 2 PM, the aforementioned teams shall battle in the netball contest.

There will also be a curtain-raiser match for Arsenal and Manchester United fans between the Kiwafu and Kiggungu revelers.

Section of fans watching a game at the Mapeera playground, Kiggungu

Ssekyondo urges the people to come in big numbers for the official opening and subsequent match days.

“The Ssekyondo Independence cup 2023 is back. We officially kick-off on Saturday, 9th September at the Mapeera playground in Kiggungu, Entebbe Municipality. Makusa and Missoli will play the opening match in football and netball. We shall also have a fans’ match for Arsenal and Manchester United supporters. I urge the people to come in big numbers for this ceremony” chairperson Ssekyondo, a former deputy mayor Entebbe Municipality states.

Hon Richard Ssekyondo

Other duels:

Kiwaful Central face Lugonjo on Monday, 11th September 2023 at the Kiwafu playground.

On Wednesday, 13th September 2023, Kiggungu Central will play Old Entebbe at Mapeera playground.

This will be followed by the Kiwafu East and Kitooro Central on Friday, 15th September 2023 in Kiwafu as Mayanzi versus Makusa face off on 16th September 2023 at the Kiggungu playground.

The finals will happen on 9th October 2023 at the Kiwafu playground, Entebbe.

Coordinators:

The Kiwafu area coordinators are Joel Akena, Latima Katabira, Veronica Wanyana, Henry Ntenza and Robert Ojok.

The coordinators in the Kiggundu area include; Yosia Kide, Jane Nalwadda, Vincent Selemba and Media Musomerwa.