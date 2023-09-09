Overview: The netball contest witnessed Makusa captained by Oliver Nakonde defeat Missoli 25-15 with goal-shooter Sawouyah Naiga contributed a lion’s share of Makusa’s goals scored. In football, Makusa overcame Missoli 1-0 courtesy of Ashraf “Neymar” Kigozi’s first half strike.

2nd Ssekyondo Independence Cup (Football & Netball):

Football: Makusa 1-0 Missoli

Makusa Missoli Netball : Makusa 25-15 Missoli

: Makusa Missoli Curtain raiser: Arsenal fans 0 (4) – 0 (3) Manchester United fans

The second edition of the Ssekyondo Independence Cup officially got underway at the Mapeera playground in Kiggungu ward, Entebbe Municipality on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Makusa village won both their opening matches in football and netball before a sizeable number of supporters.

Makusa players being greeted by Richard Ssekyondo and other leaders | Credit: David Isabirye

Makusu XI Vs Misooli | Credit: David Isabirye

Makusa and Missoli in netball action at Mapeera playground, Kiggungu | Credit: David Isabirye

The netball contest witnessed Makusa captained by Oliver Nakonde defeat Missoli 25-15.

Goal-shooter Sawouyah Naiga contributed a lion’s share of Makusa’s goals scored.

Missoli XI Vs Makusa | Credit: David Isabirye

Makusa and Misoli captains with the match referees prior to kick off | Credit: David Isabirye

In football, Makusa overcame Missoli 1-0 courtesy of Ashraf “Neymar” Kigozi’s first half strike.

The curtain-raiser duel between Arsenal fans and Manchester United fans was won by former 4-3 in post match penalties.

Normal time of this end-to-end contest ended goal-less.

Arsenal and Manchester United fans in action at Mapeera playground, Kiggungu | Credit: David Isabirye

Shafic Freshary, Edmond Usher Jurugo, George Mukiibi and Siraj Kasumba scored the penalties for Arsenal fans.

Skipper Ivan Mugisha missed his kick and goalkeeper Mike Kawemwe rose to the occasion to save two penalties.

Arsenal fans were rewarded with a trophy and gold medals as the Manchester United fans got silver medals as consolation.

Arsenal fans celebrate winning the 2023 Ssekyondo Independence cup curtain raiser at Mapeera playground, Kiggungu | Credit: David Isabirye

Arsenal and Manchester United fans at Ssekyondo Cup in Kiggugu | Credit: David Isabirye

Women spectators watching netball in the 2023 Ssekyondo Independence Cup | Credit: David Isabirye

The game was well attended with fans from within Entebbe Municipality, Entebbe Division B chairperson Richard Ssekyondo, area councilors and other local leaders.

Ssekyondo, the main organizer and funder lauded the local organizing committee for the special organization, appreciating the different village heads for assembling up competitive teams.

I want to thank all the 10 villages in Entebbe Division B for organizing their teams. Special appreciation to the local organizing committee for the effortless endeavors to make things happen. This tournament is to unite the people of Entebbe Division B, network and also provide a platform to showcase and develop talents. Richard Ssekyondo, Chairperson Division B – Entebbe Municipality

Richard Ssekyondo_chairman Division B Entebbe Municipality addressing the media | Credit: David Isabirye

Upcoming matches:

Kiwaful Central faces Lugonjo on Monday, 11th September 2023 at the Kiwafu playground.

On Wednesday, 13th September 2023, Kiggungu Central will play Old Entebbe at Mapeera playground.

This will be followed by the Kiwafu East and Kitooro Central on Friday, 15th September 2023 in Kiwafu as Mayanzi versus Makusa face off on 16th September 2023 at the Kiggungu playground.

The finals will happen on 9th October 2023 at the Kiwafu playground, Entebbe.

Richard Ssekyondo (third left) with other leaders walking to inspect the teams prior to kick off | Credit: David Isabirye

Local organizing committee of the 2023 Ssekyondo Independence Cup | Credit: David Isabirye

Coordinators:

The Kiwafu area coordinators are Joel Akena, Latima Katabira, Veronica Wanyana, Henry Ntenza and Robert Ojok.

The coordinators in the Kiggundu area include; Yosia Kide, Jane Nalwadda, Vincent Selemba and Meddie Musomerwa.

Richard Ssekyondo (second left) | Credit: David Isabirye

Some of the donated balls for netball and football in the 2023 Ssekyondo Independence Cup | Credit: David Isabirye

The winning team for football will take home a trophy, a bull, jerseys and gold medals.

The netball champion will be crowned with a trophy, two goats, jerseys and gold medals.

Richard Ssekyondo hands over a ball to Kitoro village team representative | Credit: David Isabirye

George Ntongonyi of Kiwafu West recieves a ball from Richard Ssekyondo | Credit: David Isabirye

Misoli Netball team representatives receive their ball from Richard Ssekyondo | Credit: David Isabirye

There will be silver and bronze medals for the second and third placed teams respectively.

Each of the participating teams received a ball.

Area leaders after teams inspections in the 2023 Ssekyondo Independence Cup | Credit: David Isabirye

Drummers entertain during the 2023 Ssekyondo Cup opening match at Mapeera playground, Kiggungu in Entebbe Division B | Credit: David Isabirye