Overview:
The netball contest witnessed Makusa captained by Oliver Nakonde defeat Missoli 25-15 with goal-shooter Sawouyah Naiga contributed a lion’s share of Makusa’s goals scored. In football, Makusa overcame Missoli 1-0 courtesy of Ashraf “Neymar” Kigozi’s first half strike.
2nd Ssekyondo Independence Cup (Football & Netball):
- Football: Makusa 1-0 Missoli
- Netball: Makusa 25-15 Missoli
- Curtain raiser: Arsenal fans 0 (4) – 0 (3) Manchester United fans
The second edition of the Ssekyondo Independence Cup officially got underway at the Mapeera playground in Kiggungu ward, Entebbe Municipality on Saturday, September 9, 2023.
Makusa village won both their opening matches in football and netball before a sizeable number of supporters.
The netball contest witnessed Makusa captained by Oliver Nakonde defeat Missoli 25-15.
Goal-shooter Sawouyah Naiga contributed a lion’s share of Makusa’s goals scored.
In football, Makusa overcame Missoli 1-0 courtesy of Ashraf “Neymar” Kigozi’s first half strike.
The curtain-raiser duel between Arsenal fans and Manchester United fans was won by former 4-3 in post match penalties.
Normal time of this end-to-end contest ended goal-less.
Shafic Freshary, Edmond Usher Jurugo, George Mukiibi and Siraj Kasumba scored the penalties for Arsenal fans.
Skipper Ivan Mugisha missed his kick and goalkeeper Mike Kawemwe rose to the occasion to save two penalties.
Arsenal fans were rewarded with a trophy and gold medals as the Manchester United fans got silver medals as consolation.
The game was well attended with fans from within Entebbe Municipality, Entebbe Division B chairperson Richard Ssekyondo, area councilors and other local leaders.
Ssekyondo, the main organizer and funder lauded the local organizing committee for the special organization, appreciating the different village heads for assembling up competitive teams.
I want to thank all the 10 villages in Entebbe Division B for organizing their teams. Special appreciation to the local organizing committee for the effortless endeavors to make things happen. This tournament is to unite the people of Entebbe Division B, network and also provide a platform to showcase and develop talents.Richard Ssekyondo, Chairperson Division B – Entebbe Municipality
Upcoming matches:
Kiwaful Central faces Lugonjo on Monday, 11th September 2023 at the Kiwafu playground.
On Wednesday, 13th September 2023, Kiggungu Central will play Old Entebbe at Mapeera playground.
This will be followed by the Kiwafu East and Kitooro Central on Friday, 15th September 2023 in Kiwafu as Mayanzi versus Makusa face off on 16th September 2023 at the Kiggungu playground.
The finals will happen on 9th October 2023 at the Kiwafu playground, Entebbe.
Coordinators:
The Kiwafu area coordinators are Joel Akena, Latima Katabira, Veronica Wanyana, Henry Ntenza and Robert Ojok.
The coordinators in the Kiggundu area include; Yosia Kide, Jane Nalwadda, Vincent Selemba and Meddie Musomerwa.
The winning team for football will take home a trophy, a bull, jerseys and gold medals.
The netball champion will be crowned with a trophy, two goats, jerseys and gold medals.
There will be silver and bronze medals for the second and third placed teams respectively.
Each of the participating teams received a ball.