Overview: The Valden Youth tournament is embedded along the theme line "Spread love and Unity through sports by remembering all those who lost their lives while serving football, and those who have done for us good things in our lives".

The fourth edition of the Valden Youth cup (U-13) will take center stage on Tuesday, 12th September 2023 at the Kawempe Muslim Secondary School playground (The Valley).

A total of 25 teams have duly confirmed to take part in this tournament that will be played on a gala format.

For starters, the Valden Youth Cup is a memorial tournament played in the memory of the lost souls, founded by late Dennis Taylor, who lost his battle to cancer.

“We appreciate Dennis Taylor’s kindness and love towards the youth and the children he had for them before his death.” Organizer Umar Kigozi Walusimbi remarked.

Valden Youth Tournament in 2022

This tournament is embedded along the theme line “Spread love and Unity through sports by remembering all those who lost their lives while serving football, and those who have done for us good things in our lives”.

Some of the trophies to awarded during the 2023 Valden Youth Sports Tournament

The outstanding teams and personalities will be rewarded with different prizes.

These will range from trophies, jersey sets, medals, certificates and others.

The inaugural edition was won by Katooke (2021). The subsequent edition (U10) was clinched by Emirates Academy from Nansana whilst the open category was won by Workers (Kisaasi).

The registered teams so far include; Whrexham Uganda, Bright Sparks, Sokolo, Kaitex 2017, Kensington, Walokoka, La-Paz Tula, Wonder Boys, Rangers, Tripple Stars, Vikings, Kawanda, Hala, Young Boys, Everton Kampala, Stars, Brainstorm, Kawempe Young, Eleven Shining Stars St. Lawrence Junior, Friends of Vision, Rochdale, Bulemeezi Lion, among others.

Registration per team is Ug.shs 50,000.