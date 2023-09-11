Overview: Namibia, not in action lead the group on five points and will qualify with no qualms if the tie between Cameroon, second four points, same as third placed Burundi ends with a winner.

Cameroon, Burundi and Namibia are embroiled in the fight for the two remaining slots to complete the Afcon 2023 line up.

The trio who are in Group C all have a chance to qualify for the edition in Ivory Coast early next year with only one match remaining.

Five time winners Cameroon host Burundi on Tuesday in a fixture that wont only decide the fate of the duo but Namibia too.

Namibia, not in action lead the group on five points and will qualify with no qualms if the tie between Cameroon, second four points, same as third placed Burundi ends with a winner.

A draw will complicate matters with calculations as all three teams will have 5 points and the permutations will have to come in to decide the top two.

On Sunday, Gambia rallied from two goals down to draw with Congo Brazzaville and reach consecutive finals.

Sunday’s qualifiers join DR Congo, Mauritania, Mozambique, Algeria, Tanzania, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Angola, Mali, Mozambique, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Tunisia and Zambia at the finals alongside Ivory Coast, who qualified automatically as hosts.

Qualified Nations So far:

Group A: Nigeria & Guinea Bissau

Group B: Burkina Faso & Cape Verde

Group C: Not decided

Group D: Egypt & Guinea

Group E: Ghana & Angola

Group F: Algeria & Tanzania

Group G: Mali & Gambia

Group H: Zambia & Ivory Coast (Hosts)

Group I: DR Congo & Mauritania

Group J: Tunisia & Equatorial Guinea

Group K: South Africa and Morocco

Group L: Senegal & Mozambique