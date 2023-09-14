KCCA FC have confirmed the squad that will feature against Abu Salim FC in the CAF Confederation Cup this week.
A team of 21 players left Entebbe on Thursday evening to Tunisia where they will play against Libya’s Abu Salim FC in the first leg of the second round on Sunday, September 17th at the Stade Olympique de Rades.
It should be noted that KCCA FC received a bye at the first round.
The return leg will played on 23rd September 2023 at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.
Travelling Squad
Goal Keepers
Derrick Ochan
Anthony Emojong
Defenders
Bruno Adilson Mfulu
Herbert Achai
Peter Magambo
Fillbert Obenchan
Emilson Gonzaga
Musitafa Mujuzi
Midfielders
Ashraf Mugume
Eufranio Cungulo Da Silva Gui
Faisal Wabyoona
Saidi Mayanja
Moses Waiswa
Hassan Mubiru
Joao Gabriel Esteves Cardoso
Forwards
Julius Poloto (Captain)
Usama Arafat
Ettiene Katenga
Muhammad Shaban
Abubakar Mayanja.