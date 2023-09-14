KCCA FC have confirmed the squad that will feature against Abu Salim FC in the CAF Confederation Cup this week.

A team of 21 players left Entebbe on Thursday evening to Tunisia where they will play against Libya’s Abu Salim FC in the first leg of the second round on Sunday, September 17th at the Stade Olympique de Rades.

It should be noted that KCCA FC received a bye at the first round.

The return leg will played on 23rd September 2023 at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Travelling Squad

Goal Keepers

Derrick Ochan

Anthony Emojong

Defenders

Bruno Adilson Mfulu

Herbert Achai

Peter Magambo

Fillbert Obenchan

Emilson Gonzaga

Musitafa Mujuzi

Midfielders

Ashraf Mugume

Eufranio Cungulo Da Silva Gui

Faisal Wabyoona

Saidi Mayanja

Moses Waiswa

Hassan Mubiru

Joao Gabriel Esteves Cardoso

Forwards

Julius Poloto (Captain)

Usama Arafat

Ettiene Katenga

Muhammad Shaban

Abubakar Mayanja.