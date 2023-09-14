Overview: SC Villa won the only topflight meeting between the two sides 3-2 with Faizo Kazibwe scoring a late winner after Denis Monday and Peter Lomoro had scored for Kitara.

Friday September 15, 2023

Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku 4pm

SC Villa welcome newly promoted Kitara in the biggest of the Premier League opening day fixtures in a highly anticipated clash at Wankulukuku.

Dusan Stojanovic’s side will have all to prove after coming close to winning the title last season until the final day.

Under Jackson Magera, who the new Serb admits Villa were unlucky not to lift the title, the Jogoos won all but four home games.

Charles Lwanga, Hakim Kiwanuka, Peter Onzima and Gavin Kizito are some of the new faces at Villa Park after the departure of Charles Bbale and Gift Fred and will hope to improve the team especially going forward where they struggled to score goals.

Brian Ssenyondo, head coach of Kitara Football Club

Kitara – led by Brian Ssenyondo have bolstered their squad since gaining promotion and have experienced lads in their team.

Jude Ssemugabi, Brian Aheebwa, Denis Omedi and Frank Tumwesigye Zaga join Paul Mucureezi and George Ssenkaaba among seasonal campaigners at the club.

Head to Head (h2h)

SC Villa won the only topflight meeting between the two sides 3-2 with Faizo Kazibwe scoring a late winner after Denis Monday and Peter Lomoro had scored for Kitara.

Nicholas Kabonge and Joseph Nsubuga scored the other goals for the Blues.

Full Weekend Fixtures

Friday Sept 15, Kick Off 4pm

SC Villa vs Kitara – Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku Live on TV

Bright Stars vs BUL – Kavumba Recreation Ground

Mbarara City vs NEC – Kakyeka stadium

Sunday Sept 17, Kick off 3pm

Wakiso Giants vs Maroons – Kabaka Kyabaggu

Gaddafi vs Vipers – Gaddafi Arena, Jinja Live on TV

Arua Hill vs Busoga United – Paridi stadium, Adjumani 2pm

UPDF vs URA – Bombo Military Barracks Grounds