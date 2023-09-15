BUL FC began the 2023/24 Uganda Premier League on a good note, securing victory against Soltilo Bright Stars FC on Friday.

In one of the games that got the new season underway, the Jinja-based side nicked a hard-fought 1-0 win over Bright Stars FC.

New signing Lawrence Tezikya scored the solitary goal of the game to guide BUL FC to victory at Kavumba Recreation Centre.

The decisive goal arrived in the 25th and the visitors remained resilient to collect all three points.

Matchday two will see Soltilo Bright Stars FC visit Wakiso Giants FC. On the other hand, BUL FC are supposed to host KCCA FC but the latter will be playing in the CAF Confederation Cup and the fixture is likely to be postponed.

Soltilo Bright Stars FC starting XI

Hassan Matovu(GK), Innocent Kitimbo, Denis Kaka Omony, Gideon Etou, Warren Buule, Sharif Nsereko, Fiat Cleophus, Noordin Bunjo, Sam Ssenyonjo, Nelson Senkatuka, Ashraf Mulindi

BUL FC starting XI

Tom Ikara(GK), Hillary Onek, Benon Tahomera, Walter Ochora, Nicholas Mwere, Pascal Ngobi, George Kasonko, Jerome Kirya, Reagan Kalyowa, Alex Kitata, Lawrence Tezikya