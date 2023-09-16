Overview:
The aggregate winners over two legs will qualify for the group stages of the most lucrative club competition on the continent
The second preliminary round of the TotalEnergies Caf Champions League got underway on Friday with 2016 winners Mamelodi Sundowns beating Bumamuru 4-0 away in Dar es Salaam.
The Burundian side couldn’t handle the red hot South Africans who are one foot in the group stages as things look.
The matches at this stage continue through this weekend with Tanzanian giants Simba and Young Africans away to Power Dynamos and Al Merriekh respectively.
The Young Africans clash with Al Merriekh will be hosted in Rwanda given the instability in Sudan.
Other highly anticipated clashes will see Tunisia’s Etoile Du Sahel host Morocco’s AS FAR on Sunday, Vipers’ conquerors Janweng Galaxy take on 2013 runners up Orlando Pirates while former champions and last season’s runners-up, Wydad Athletic Club travel to Conakry, Guinea to face Hafia FC.
The first leg rounds of the second preliminary stage concludes with an interesting tie between current champions, Al Ahly, who will be fresh from the TotalEnergies CAF Super Cup to face Saint George in Ethiopia.
TotalEnergies CAF Champions league Fixtures:
Friday, 15 September
Bumamuru FC 0-4 Mamelodi Sundowns
Saturday, 16 September
Al-Merrikh vs Young Africans
Power Dynamos vs Simba SC
ES Sahel vs AS FAR
Real Bamako vs Nouadhibou
Sunday, 17 September
UD Songo vs Petro de Luanda
Big Bullets vs TP Mazembe
Jwaneng Galaxy vs Orlando Pirates
APR vs Pyramids FC
Primero de Agosto vs Al-Hilal
Medeama vs Horoya
Douanes vs ES Tunis
Bo Rangers vs CR Belouizdad
Hafia vs Wydad
Al-Ahly Benghazi vs ASEC Mimosas
Saint George vs Al Ahly