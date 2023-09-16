Simba visit Power Dynamos Credit: John Batanudde

The aggregate winners over two legs will qualify for the group stages of the most lucrative club competition on the continent

The second preliminary round of the TotalEnergies Caf Champions League got underway on Friday with 2016 winners Mamelodi Sundowns beating Bumamuru 4-0 away in Dar es Salaam.

The Burundian side couldn’t handle the red hot South Africans who are one foot in the group stages as things look.

The matches at this stage continue through this weekend with Tanzanian giants Simba and Young Africans away to Power Dynamos and Al Merriekh respectively.

The Young Africans clash with Al Merriekh will be hosted in Rwanda given the instability in Sudan.

Other highly anticipated clashes will see Tunisia’s Etoile Du Sahel host Morocco’s AS FAR on Sunday, Vipers’ conquerors Janweng Galaxy take on 2013 runners up Orlando Pirates while former champions and last season’s runners-up, Wydad Athletic Club travel to Conakry, Guinea to face Hafia FC.

The first leg rounds of the second preliminary stage concludes with an interesting tie between current champions, Al Ahly, who will be fresh from the TotalEnergies CAF Super Cup to face Saint George in Ethiopia. 

TotalEnergies CAF Champions league Fixtures:

Friday, 15 September

Bumamuru FC 0-4 Mamelodi Sundowns         

Saturday, 16 September

Al-Merrikh vs Young Africans                         

Power Dynamos vs Simba SC                        

ES Sahel vs AS FAR                                        

Real Bamako vs Nouadhibou                         

Sunday, 17 September                                  

UD Songo vs Petro de Luanda                        

Big Bullets vs TP Mazembe                            

Jwaneng Galaxy vs Orlando Pirates               

APR vs Pyramids FC                                        

Primero de Agosto vs Al-Hilal                        

Medeama vs Horoya                                      

Douanes vs ES Tunis                                       

Bo Rangers vs CR Belouizdad                         

Hafia vs Wydad                                              

Al-Ahly Benghazi vs ASEC Mimosas                

Saint George vs Al Ahly                                  

