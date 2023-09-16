Overview: The aggregate winners over two legs will qualify for the group stages of the most lucrative club competition on the continent

The second preliminary round of the TotalEnergies Caf Champions League got underway on Friday with 2016 winners Mamelodi Sundowns beating Bumamuru 4-0 away in Dar es Salaam.

The Burundian side couldn’t handle the red hot South Africans who are one foot in the group stages as things look.

The matches at this stage continue through this weekend with Tanzanian giants Simba and Young Africans away to Power Dynamos and Al Merriekh respectively.

The Young Africans clash with Al Merriekh will be hosted in Rwanda given the instability in Sudan.

Other highly anticipated clashes will see Tunisia’s Etoile Du Sahel host Morocco’s AS FAR on Sunday, Vipers’ conquerors Janweng Galaxy take on 2013 runners up Orlando Pirates while former champions and last season’s runners-up, Wydad Athletic Club travel to Conakry, Guinea to face Hafia FC.

The first leg rounds of the second preliminary stage concludes with an interesting tie between current champions, Al Ahly, who will be fresh from the TotalEnergies CAF Super Cup to face Saint George in Ethiopia.

TotalEnergies CAF Champions league Fixtures:

Friday, 15 September

Bumamuru FC 0-4 Mamelodi Sundowns

Saturday, 16 September

Al-Merrikh vs Young Africans

Power Dynamos vs Simba SC

ES Sahel vs AS FAR

Real Bamako vs Nouadhibou

Sunday, 17 September

UD Songo vs Petro de Luanda

Big Bullets vs TP Mazembe

Jwaneng Galaxy vs Orlando Pirates

APR vs Pyramids FC

Primero de Agosto vs Al-Hilal

Medeama vs Horoya

Douanes vs ES Tunis

Bo Rangers vs CR Belouizdad

Hafia vs Wydad

Al-Ahly Benghazi vs ASEC Mimosas

Saint George vs Al Ahly