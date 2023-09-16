KCCA coach Sergio Traguil has said the club will do all it takes to reach the Caf Confederation Cup group stages.

The Ugandan flag bearers take on Libya’s Abu Salam in the second preliminary round of the competition on Sunday at the Rades stadium, Tunisia.

KCCA represents the nation after finishing second in the league last season with Vipers winning the double – the Venoms have since crashed out of the Caf Champions League leaving the Kasasiro as the only team on the continent from the pearl.

“We are the only hope of continental football for Uganda at the moment,” said Traguil who will officially begin his work at KCCA.

“We have prepared well, the lads are very motivated and we shall do whatever it takes to reach the group stages.”

KCCA played in the group stages of this competition in 2017 and also reached the group stages of the Caf Champions League the following year.

However, they were eliminated by AS Otoho in 2019 and AS Kigali of Rwanda in 2020 and are without a trophy in four years.

TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup Fixtures

Friday, 15 September

Dreams FC 2-1 Kallon FC                                               

CO Coyah 1-2 AFAD Djékanou                                        

Saturday, 16th September

CF Maputo vs Sagrada Esperança                                

Arta Solar vs Zamalek                                                  

Sekhukhune United Sporting vs Saint Eloi Lupopo      

Bendel Insurance v RSB Berkane                               

Gaborone United Sporting – SuperSport United        

Sunday, 17 September

Bahir Dar Kenema vs Club Africain                              

Singida Big Stars vs Future FC                                      

Muza vs Diables Noirs                                                  

Stade Malien vs Aigle Noir                                           

Etoile Filante vs Rivers United              

Abu Salem vs KCCA                         

Saturday, 23 September

FUS Rabat vs USM Alger          

Al-Hilal Benghazi – Rayon Sports                                

Senior Staff writer at Kawowo Sports mainly covering football

