KCCA coach Sergio Traguil has said the club will do all it takes to reach the Caf Confederation Cup group stages.

The Ugandan flag bearers take on Libya’s Abu Salam in the second preliminary round of the competition on Sunday at the Rades stadium, Tunisia.

KCCA represents the nation after finishing second in the league last season with Vipers winning the double – the Venoms have since crashed out of the Caf Champions League leaving the Kasasiro as the only team on the continent from the pearl.

“We are the only hope of continental football for Uganda at the moment,” said Traguil who will officially begin his work at KCCA.

"We're ready and motivated."



Sergio speaks ahead of our CAF Confederation Cup game.#KCCAFC | #KCCAFC60 | #CAFCC — KCCA FC (@KCCAFC) September 15, 2023

“We have prepared well, the lads are very motivated and we shall do whatever it takes to reach the group stages.”

KCCA played in the group stages of this competition in 2017 and also reached the group stages of the Caf Champions League the following year.

However, they were eliminated by AS Otoho in 2019 and AS Kigali of Rwanda in 2020 and are without a trophy in four years.

