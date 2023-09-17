UPDF FC and URA FC settled for a barren stalemate as the two teams faced off in Bombo on Sunday.

Despite URA FC having the better scoring opportunities on the day, they failed to find the breakthrough.

On the other hand, UPDF showed resilience and held on to pick a point in their first game of the new season.

Joseph Bright Vuni who was making his second debut for the Army side, returning after two seasons at Arua Hill proved an important signing for the home side.

The lanky defender was named man of the match following an impressive display.

Goalkeeper Yunus Wasswa who was facing his former paymasters equally proved pivotal for UPDF FC.

He denied Laban Tibiita, at the start of the game from close range and also twice tamed Norman Namanya in the second half.

The best chance for the hosts came two minutes after recess but goalkeeper Denis Otim was well stationed to save.

URA FC will return to action on Friday at home against Gaddafi FC while UPDF FC will on the same day visit Kitara FC in Masindi.