Twelve Ugandan crews will be crossing to neighboring Rwanda for the Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally, the fifth round of the Africa Rally Championship.

The event is scheduled for this weekend.

Among the twelve crews only three; Yasin Nasser, Jas Mangat and Innocent Bwamiki will be fighting for the Africa rally championship points while the rest go for overall positions.

It is now close to two decades since a Ugandan secured victory in Rwanda.

Only the late Riyaz Kurji has registered victory in Rwanda during the 2006 and 2005 editions.

Among the favorites are; Yasin Nasser and Jas Mangat. The two crews have registered podiums before and would wish to upgrade their stake in the event.

It will however be a hotly contested affair for the two in their bid for the ARC title points.

Yasin will need to complete the event ahead of Mangat if he is to increase the chances of winning the African rally title.

The Mountain Gorilla Rally revs off with a shakedown followed by a qualifying run on Friday 22nd in the centre of Kigali.

Eight stages will be covered on Saturday and Sunday totaling a competitive distance of 195.36 kilometres.

The Ugandan crews for Rwanda

Yasin Nasser/Ali Katumba

Jas Mangat/Escatefigue Jules

Innocent Bwamiki/Hamza Lwanga

Nasser Mutebi/Bashir Mbogo

Bwete Muhammed/Shakira Nabwami

Umar Dauda/Bunya Steven

Isaas Ssozi/Monica Birwinyo

Peter Kalula/David Mwesigwa

Kitaka Busulwa/Mildred Kibuuka

Issa Nyanzi/Samir Nasser

Wotolya Muzamir/Kevin Lubambula