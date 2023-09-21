The 2023/24 FUFA Big League season officially gets underway today with one fixture as Booma FC host Jinja North United FC in Masindi.

The second division in the men’s league football pyramid in Uganda has never been short of thrills and the new season promises to offer the same.

The ultimate target for teams playing here is earning promotion to the top flight (Uganda Premier League).Therefore, both Booma FC and Jinja North United will be hoping this is the campaign that can see their targets fulfilled.

And the reinforcements made in the dugout for either side is a clear indicator of what they want to achieve.

For instance, Booma appointed Mark Twinamasiko as their head coach hoping that he replicates what he did at Kitara FC two years ago.

The soft spoken coach has also equally made his ambitions clear and believes the Masindi based outfit have what it takes to gain promotion.

They will however, do it without their best player from last season, Denis Omedi who finished as the top scorer but has since joined Kitara FC.

On the other hand, Jinja North United have Sadiq Ssempigi as their coach and he also harbors same ambitions as Twinamasiko.

Ssempigi guided Mbarara City FC to promotion last season and his target is to repeat the feat at his new club.

The club has also made several signings including Hakim Magombe, Shaban Wasswa, Lawrence Nduga, Etojo Amos, Outa Dickson, Arop Desmond, Johnson Senyonga, Isaac Mukiibi, Bronson Nsubuga, Huud Salim, Isaac Kizza, Michael Kimera, Mutwalibu Mugolofa among others.

It should be noted that the FUFA Big League has 16 teams with the top three at the end of the season earning promotion to Uganda Premier League.