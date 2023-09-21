Overview: UPDF have a perfect record against Kitara with two wins from as many topflight league meetings

Newly promoted Kitara host UPDF in a fixture that will see renewal of acquaintances for many hosts’ players.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 2-1 win over record champions SC Villa while the army side forced a goalless draw with URA on match day one.

Kitara have so many former UPDF employees including coach Brian Ssenyondo who will face his former pay masters for the first time since helping them survive relegation last season.

Other former UPDF lieutenants who could play in the game are Sabir Yassin, Ibrahim Magandaazi, Donato Okello, Samson Kasozi, Frank Yiga while Shafik Magogo is out due to school commitment.

Denis Omedi will play at Masindi, his former home ground in the Fufa Big League with Booma and will be one of the attractions of the day.

Head-to-Head (h2h) and results

UPDF have never lost to Kitara in the past two league meetings including a 5-1 win away.

Friday September 22, fixtures 4pm

URA vs Gaddafi – Mehta Grounds, Lugazi

Kitara vs UPDF – Masindi Sports Stadium

NEC vs Busoga United – MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo

Saturday September 23, fixtures 4pm

BUL vs KCCA – Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru

Express vs Mbarara City – Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku

Wakiso Giants vs Soltilo Bright Stars – Wakissha

Sunday September 24, fixture 3pm

Maroons vs SC Villa – Prisons Grounds, Luzira