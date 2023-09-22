Uganda will feature at the second edition of the Street Child World Cup in Chennai, India from September 22 until October 1, 2023.

The Street Child Cricket World Cup, an International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup event, is an initiative of Street Child United that will be delivered in partnership with the Shree Daya Foundation. This year’s is the second edition, following multiple successes in Cambridge in 2019.

The event will bring together young street-connected people worldwide to participate in a cricket tournament and an arts festival, and advocate for their rights and protection through a child-focused Congress and General Assembly.

The Street Child Cricket World Cup 2023 will give the most vulnerable children across the globe the chance to represent their countries and tell the world, “I Am Somebody”.

Uganda will be represented by a team of four girls and four boys. The boys and girls were carefully chosen from underprivileged backgrounds in Soroti, Masaka and Naguru.

The girls’ team Credit: Uganda Cricket Association

The girls’ team includes Lorna Anyait, Malissa Ariokot and Naomi Amongin from Soroti and Agnes Nakakande from Masaka. The boys’ team includes Gerald Olipa, Tandia Abdul Aziz and Ali Badawa from Naguru with Jonathan Nyiro from Jinja completing the team.

The boys’ team Credit: Uganda Cricket Association

Uganda U-19 boys’ national head coach Emmanuel Isaneez will handle the team.

The boys and girls will have an opportunity to compete with some of the best cricketing nations in the World at the tournament. Rwanda and Burundi are the other teams from the region that will be represented there.