URA FC secured their first win of the season on Friday after overcoming Gaddafi FC at Mehta Stadium, Lugazi.

The Tax Collectors registered a 2-0 win thanks to goals from new signing Moses Aliro and towering defender Najib Fesali.

It should be noted that URA FC had drawn goalless against UPDF FC in their first game of the season last week.

With rumors ripe about former Uganda Cranes winger David Obua taking on the head coach role, this did not stop the current technical team from picking the best team to execute the work.

There was one change from the team that had drawn against UPDF FC with Norma Niwamanya starting ahead of Joshua Lubwama.

Aliro broke the deadlock at the half hour mark, thanks to a well delivered pass by Hassan Kalega.

Two minutes later, Gaddafi nearly found the equalizer but URA custodian Denis Otim was able to tip over Benson Muhindo’s strike from a free kick.

Otim was eventually named man of the match after making other saves in the game to bag his second clean sheet of the season.

In the 57th minute, defender Fesali capitalized on a howler by goalkeeper Andrew Ssekandi to double the lead for the hosts.

Victory takes URA FC to fourth place on four points after two games while Gaddafi FC are yet to pick a point and are third from bottom.

URA FC will visit Soltilo Bright Stars FC on Friday in their next game while Gaddafi FC will have hosted Kitara FC a day earlier.