Wakiso Giants FC needed to come from a goal down to pick their first point of the season as they faced Soltilo Bright Stars FC on Saturday at Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium.

Both sides came into the game on the back of loses from matchday one. Wakiso Giants were humiliated at home by Maroons while BUL edged Bright Stars at Kavumba Recreation Centre.

In Saturday’s clash, Bright Stars took the lead in the 35th minute through Denis Kaka Omony but Rahmat Ssenfuka leveled matters 13 minutes from time.

The first realistic chance of the game fell to Wakiso’s Kenneth Kimera who was making his debut but his effort hit the woodwork.

The breakthrough came ten minutes before the break when Shafik Kakande made the donkey work on the right wing before setting up Omony to fire home.

Wakiso Giants were forced into making a change in the 42nd minute with Mikidad Ssenyonga replaced by Kagawa Ssenoga after sustaining an injury.

At the hour mark, Bright Stars had the woodwork to thank again as the hosts kept pilling pressure.

The equalizer eventually came in the 77th minute with Ssenfuka’a thunderbolt from distance salvaging a point for the Purple Sharks.

Wakiso Giants will return to action on Friday next week with a trip to UPDF FC while Soltilo Bright Stars FC on the same day will be at home to URA FC.