2023 Buganda Masaza Cup (Quarter-finals, return legs):

Sunday, 24th September

Buddu Vs Kyadondo – Masaka Recreational Stadium

Mawokota Vs Buvuma – Buwama

Buweekula Vs Bulemeezi – St Peter’s Technical ground

Ssingo Vs Gomba – Mityana Ssaza grounds

The return legs for the 2023 Buganda Masaza football cup will happen on Sunday, 24th September.

It is a do or die affair for all the matches as the winner takes it all and progresses to the semi-final stage.

Kansai Plascon sponsored Buddu entertains Kyadondo at the Masaka Recreational stadium in Masaka city.

Buddu has the first leg advantage having won 2-1 away at the Homesdallen playground.

Pius Ssebulime and Meddie Kasule scored Buddu’s goals in the first leg whilst Ramadan Mwanga got the consolation for Kyadondo.

Action between Buddu and Kyadondo during the quarter final first leg at Homesdallen playground

Buddu head coach Simon Peter Mugerwa has the belief that they will do the job at home.

“The players have prepared well for this return leg. We expect to qualify” Mugerwa who last season won the championship with Busiro stated.

In other duels, Ssingo is home against Gomba in Mityana. Gomba has a 3-1 lead from the first leg last week played at the Kabulasoke PTC playground.

Mawokota is home to islanders Buvuma in Buwama (first leg ended 0-0 at Magyo) while Buweekula will play-host to Bulemeezi in Mubende.

The Bulemeezi-Buweekula duel in Luweero also ended goal-less.

There is no away goal’s rule advantage meaning that if the contests end in draws, post-match penalties will be taken to determine who progresses to the semi-finals.

Busiro is the defending champion.

Over the years, the Buganda Masaza Cup tournament has been famed for producing raw talent who are later assimilated into the top tier division of football and the national teams.

Airtel Uganda is the platinum sponsor. UNAIDS, Kansai Plascon, Centenary Bank are some of the partners for this tournament that only accomodates players below the FUFA Big League level.