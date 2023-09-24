2023 Buganda Masaza Cup (Quarter-finals, return leg):

Mawokota 1-0 Buvuma (Mawokota progressed after 1-0 aggregate score)

Buddu Vs Kyadondo (Kyadondo did not show up for return leg)

Buweekula 1-2 Bulemeezi (Bulemeezi progressed after 2-1 aggregate score)

Ssingo 0-1 Gomba (Gomba progressed after 4-1 aggregate score)

Joseph Kayondo scored with 11 minutes to full-time as Mawokota recorded a home 1-0 win over islanders Buvuma at the Buwama playground along Masaka road on Sunday, 24th September 2023.

This was during the return leg of the quarter finals in the 2023 Buganda Masaza football Cup.

The day’s result meant that Mawokota progressed to the semi-finals with a 1-0 aggregate result over the two legs.

Coached by former Uganda Cranes International Richard Malinga, Mawokota will now face Bulemeezi in the semi-finals.

Bulemeezi made it after a spirited 2-1 victory on the road away to Buweekula in Mubende.

Sharafah Mukiibi scored the opener after 27 minutes for Buweekula. George Masembe equalized for Bulemeezi on the stroke of half time before finding a late winner in the subsequent stanza.

In the other confirmed semi-final fixture, five time record winners Gomba face Buddu.

Gomba overcame Ssingo 1-0 during the quarter final return leg to progress 4-1 on aggregate.

Kenneth Kimera was the scorer for Gomba at the Mityana Ssaza ground.

Buddu did not play their home return leg against Kyadondo after the latter failed to show up in Masaka.

The first leg at Homesdallen playground had ended 2-1 in favour of Buddu.