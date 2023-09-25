Action on matchday one of the FUFA Big League continued on Sunday with four games played across the country.

Of the games played, three teams managed to win at home with Kaaro Karungi being the only exception after edging Ndejje University in a seven goal thriller.

At Nakisunga Playground, Kyetume defeated new comers Kiyinda Boys 3-1 to begin the new season on a high.

Denis Lubowa, Vincent Mugwanyi and Bashir Wandawa scored a goal each for the Slaughters.

Bruno Bunyaga who also doubles as a URA FC player scored the consolation for Kiyinda Boys. It should be noted that FUFA this season introduced double license system where a player is allowed to play for two different teams in two different divisions concurrently.

Blacks Power edged Onduparaka 1-0 at Akii Bua Stadium thanks to a lone goal from Fred Mulumba.

At Midigo Playground in Yumbe, Clavary FC claimed a 2-0 win over Kigezi HomeBoyz with Simon Peter Odeke and Lawrence Olaboro scoring a goal each.

At the Arena of Visions, Ndejje University suffered defeat with visiting Kaaro Karungi claiming a 4-3 victory.

Umar Muhinzi Muusa scored a brace while Moses Kasagga and Ian Amanya added a goal each to guide Kaaro Karungi to victory.

Ndejje’s goals on the day came from Francis Onekalit,Phillip Angelo Taban and Enoch Omakira.

Action continues on Monday with Police FC hosting new comers Young Elephants while the Mbale derby between Kataka FC and Mbale Heroes will climax matchday one on Tuesday.