Police FC needed a late comeback to overcome hard-fighting Young Elephants as the two teams faced off on Monday in Kavumba Recreation Centre.

The visitors took the lead midway through the first half but a spirited display from the Cops saw them score twice after recess, including the winner coming at the death of the clock.

The game was the first test for coach Simon Peter Mugerwa who was announced as head coach of Police FC last week.

Despite the home side being dominant, it was Young Elephants that took the lead through James Oola in the 21st minute.

A well-laid cross into the box from Majid Musema saw Oola dive to head the ball into the back of the net with captain Joseph Ssentume caught snapping.

Police kept troubling Young Elephants’ backline but the visitors defended resiliently to lead heading into the break.

After recess, coach Mugerwa made changes introducing Denis Kalanzi, Herman Wasswa, Brian Obedi and Tonny Kiwalazi at different intervals.

The changes indeed caused change with Kalanzi finding the equalizer three minutes after the hour mark.

Isaac Ogwang and Herman Wasswa had opportunities to fire Police into the lead but both failed to put the ball beyond goalkeeper Mohammad Sabban who was outstanding on the day.

It was Obedi who found the winner at the 90th-minute mark when he headed beyond the onrushing goalkeeper.

Police FC goalkeeper Davis Mutebi took a free kick outside his box and Obedi jumped high to head home.

The Cops eventually held on in the five minutes of added time to secure maximum points and start the new season on an impressive note.

Police FC will return to action on Saturday with a trip to Kyabazinga Stadium to face Jinja North United FC while Young Elephants will host Calvary FC in Nywoya.