Once bitten, twice shy. This is a saying that resonates well with Shadow Sports Minister Hon: Geoffrey Kayemba Solo’s mindset when it comes to alleged redevelopment of Lugogo Cricket Oval.

Last week, the President of Uganda H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni announced that an agreement has been reached with Turkish investors, Summa Construction Company.

Though welcome news, Kayemba flanked by fellow MPs. Hon: Hilary Kiyaga (Mawokota North), Hon: Joyce Bagala (Mityana District Woman MP) and Hon: Richard Lumu (Mityana South) addressed the media on the matter and revealed their and Ugandans’ biggest worry.

“We’re not against the redevelopment of the Cricket Oval or any other sports facility, but the manner in which such lands are being given away,” Kayemba started.

“We demand that gov’t makes public its agreement with the alleged investors from Turkey,” he added before citing the example of Nakivubo War Memorial stadium whose redevelopment by local investor Ham Kiggundu is in its final stages but with some sports that were part of the original Nakivubo losing out while the planned redevelopment of Masaka Recreation Ground remains on paper.

The Bukomasimbi South legislator says there must be explanation to the House and Ugandans at large about the planned give away in order to avoid losing the facility.

“The Parliament deserves an explanation on the Lugogo Cricket Oval giveaway. If not, we are going to move the House to institute an inquest into this deal because we are likely to lose this facility the same way have lost others.”

Meanwhile, Bagala demanded a report on the development at the Aki-Bua stadium in Lira which was among those facilities submitted on the list of stadia by Uganda in the East Africa Pamoja bid Afcon 2027.

"We want gov't to give us an update on the development of Aki-Bua Stadium in Lira, that was submitted on the list of stadia for Uganda to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations."

According to Summa Construction, when complete, the complex will include a multipurpose indoor Arena with a seating capacity of 15,000 people, a small indoor sports Arena with a seating capacity of 3,000 people, a 25m- eight (8) lane swimming pool, a multi-purpose standard pitch and an athlete hostel with a capacity of 60 people.

The Complex will also have an accommodation facility with 120 rooms as well as a showroom, shopping centre and a state-of-the-art fitness gym, among other amenities.