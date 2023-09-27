Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania have been awarded the hosting rights for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, Caf has announced.

The three nations under the East Africa Pamoja beat South Africans Zambia and Botswana as well as Senegal as revealed by Caf President Patrice Motsepe at the Executive meeting held in Cairo, Egypt on Wednesday.

2027 CAF Africa Cup of Nations hosts: SET! 👏



Kenya, Uganda & Tanzania. ✅ pic.twitter.com/dQ5ZgHUSpz — CAF (@CAF_Online) September 27, 2023

It is the first time the Afcon finals will be host in the Cecafa region since 1976 when Ethiopia hosted the tournament which Egypt won.

Meanwhile, 2022 World Cup semi-finalists Morocco won the bid to host the 2025 edition following the withdraw of Algeria.

Ladies and gentlemen, meet your CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2025 hosts 🥁



🇲🇦 Morocco 🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/sCl9dmbKw5 — CAF (@CAF_Online) September 27, 2023

In the history of Afcon hosting rights, this is the first in history that three nations will host the tournament.