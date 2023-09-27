Overview: The mindset by the biggest man at Caf gives hope to the joint East Africa Pamoja bid given the region hasn’t hosted the Afcon tournament since 1976.

During the previously CHAN tournament held in Algeria, Caf President Patrice Motsepe hinted at a vision for the regional rotation of the Africa Cup of Nations tournament hosts.

Motsepe like many football loving Africans must be tired of the recent dominance by North and West African nations will continue when it comes to hosting.

“We cannot assign the organisation successively to the same region”.

However, that could be undone by Caf Secretary General Veron Mosengo-Omba said such rotation may not always be possible.

“Today, only five or six countries out of the 54 Caf members are able to apply to host (Afcon). Consequently, it will not be possible to make this alternation.”

The Pamoja bid is up against Egypt (emergency hosts in 2019) after failure by Cameroon, Afcon holders Senegal, Botswana and Zambia from the Southern part of Africa following the withdraw of Algeria.

Only Angola and South Africa have hosted the Afcon tournament from the Southern region of Africa.