Kitara Captain Maxwell Owachigiu has cautioned his teammates against getting complacent as they take on Gaddafi in the early kick off on Friday.

Kitara are perfect from their two games so far and face a side with no point after two outings so far.

Owachigiu understands the test that awaits him and teammates at the Gaddafi Arena underlining the hosts will be desperate to end the run of two poor results.

“They (Gaddafi) are hungry for victory and will want to halt our run. We must show the right attitude and fighting spirit at the Gaddafi Arena if we want to get maximum points,” he told the club website.

“They are a good side despite making a false start to this season however, we are set for this task and ready to give an account of ourselves on Friday.”

Gaddafi are aware that defeat could leave them fighting early relegation scares and will do all it takes to take three points.

Head-to-Head (h2h) and results

This will be the first ever meeting between the two sides.

Friday 29th September 2023

· Gaddafi FC Vs Kitara FC, Gaddafi Arena-Jinja (2:00pm) Live on FUFA TV.

· SC Villa Vs NEC FC, Mutesa II Stadium-Wankulukuku (4:00pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV · UPDF FC Vs Wakiso Giants FC, Bombo Military Barracks Ground (4:00pm)

Sunday 01st October 2023· Arua Hill SC Vs BUL FC, Paridi Stadium-Adjumani(3:00pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime/ BBS& NBS Sport (Free to Air Game)

Tuesday 03rd October 2023

· Mbarara City FC Vs Vipers SC, Kakyeka Stadium-Mbarara(4:00pm) Live on FUFA TV

· KCCA FC Vs Maroons FC, MTN Omondi Stadium-Lugogo(6:30pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV