University Football League | Results

Thursday, September 29, 2023

University of Kisubi 1-2 Uganda Martyrs University

Defending champions Uganda Martyrs University (UMU) faced a strong challenge as they edged University of Kisubi 2-1 in the University Football League on Thursday.

Akbar Sentongo’s halftime brace gave UMU the edge at the end in the first 45 minutes in what looked like a perfect start to the game.

Musa Musasizi pulled back one for the hosts who went down fighting.

UMU started off like a house on fire making continuous attacks as they got the backing of their loud travelling fans.

In the 14th minute, Sentongo gave the visitors a well deserved lead thanks to early pressure onto the backline of University of Kisubi.

Four minutes past half an hour mark, Sentongo curled the ball into the net with a perfect freekick to extend the lead.

But in the second half, the hosts came back re-energised and threw all their tools on the ground fighting to restore parity.

In the 65th minute, Musazi pulled one back for the hosts to give back hope to the University of Kisubi.

The hosts tried to fight and get back in the game but UMU’s backline stood tall and firm to keep their goal area free from danger.

After the final whistle of the game, UMU head coach said his team hardly performed to the expected levels due to fatigue but they will take the points.

“Yeah we did not have the best of games because some of the key players in the squad have been taking part of other tournaments,” he said.

“We did not hold the ball much as required but we are happy to take maximum points and so we shall build from that,” he concluded.