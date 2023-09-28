Pius Ngabo will be in the spotlight when his UPDF host Wakiso Giants in a fixture both teams want to win to get their maiden three points of the season.

The UPDF Head coach previously worked under John Ayala Luyinda at Wakiso Giants and will be eager put one against his former teacher in this regard.

Both sides have lost once and drawn as many which underlines the importance of the fixture at Bombo this Friday.

Experienced Bernard Muwanga, Robert Nakyenalire, Robert Eseru and Hussein Zzinda will be vital to the hosts’ quest for maximum points while the Purple Sharks will look to Andrew Kigozi, Muhammad Ssenoga and youngster Kenneth Kimera for goals.

Head-to-Head (h2h) and results

The Purple Sharks hold edge over the army side with 4 wins against 1 defeat in six topflight matches.

However, UPDF won the last outing 1-0 away last season.

Wakiso Giants are yet to lose away to UPDF since gaining promotion winning 2 and drawing once.

Friday 29th September 2023

· Gaddafi FC Vs Kitara FC, Gaddafi Arena-Jinja (2:00pm) Live on FUFA TV.

· SC Villa Vs NEC FC, Mutesa II Stadium-Wankulukuku (4:00pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV · UPDF FC Vs Wakiso Giants FC, Bombo Military Barracks Ground (4:00pm)

Sunday 01st October 2023· Arua Hill SC Vs BUL FC, Paridi Stadium-Adjumani(3:00pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime/ BBS& NBS Sport (Free to Air Game)

Tuesday 03rd October 2023

· Mbarara City FC Vs Vipers SC, Kakyeka Stadium-Mbarara(4:00pm) Live on FUFA TV

· KCCA FC Vs Maroons FC, MTN Omondi Stadium-Lugogo(6:30pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV