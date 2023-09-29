Overview: The Bankers golf tournament and clinic are organized by the Uganda Institute of Banking and Financial Services alongside Uganda Bankers’ Association (UBA).

The Uganda Banking fraternity is braced for an entertaining day-long golf event at the par 72 Uganda Golf Club in Kampala on Friday, September 29, 2023.

A big field to a tune of 100 plus golfers are on the course to swing, chip, sweat, putt and network as well.

As early as 9:40 AM, golfers took to the first tee box in the 18 holes’ action that will climax with a dinner in the evening.

Goretti Masadde (Uganda Institute of Banking and Financial Services, Chief Executive Officer), Mumba Kalifungwa (Absa Chief Executive Officer), David Wandera (Absa) and Wilbrod Hamphrey (Uganda Bankers Association) teed off first in the first group.

A golfer follows the flight of his ball in action at Uganda Golf Club, Kampala

Ten minutes later, they were followed by Francis Kiyemba (NCBA Bank), Moses Mukiibi (Absa), Dickson Kamukama (Absa) and Norman Muwanguzi (Absa).

At 10:00 AM, the trio of Olivia Nakuya (NCBA Bank), Samuel Bulenzi (Stanbic Bank) and Gladys Muchae (Stanbic Bank) also swung into action.

There is also a clinic of the beginners on the range and practice putting greens.

This tournament is organized by the Uganda Institute of Banking and Financial Services alongside Uganda Bankers’ Association (UBA).

An absa bank branded golfer in action. absa bank is among the confirmed teams to take part in the 2023 Coronation Golf Tournament

The day will also combine as the Uganda Golf Club ladies’ nite with a couple of seasoned lady golfers in action.

Some of the registered ladies on the draw include UGC Lady captain Wendy Angudeyo, Dorren Mwesigye, Evelyn Asiimwe, Robinah Angom, Grace Obua, Jennifer Opio, Evelyn Atukunda, Charity Baira Opolot, among others.

The official prize giving ceremony will be proceeded by a dinner and entertainment.

DJ’s DLT and Fresh Senior will entertain the 19th hole gallery with live old Skool mixes.