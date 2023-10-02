ASEC Mimosas and TP Mazembe are back in the Caf Champions League group stages after five- and two-years absence respectively.

The Ivorian side secured their spot in the lucrative stage after overcoming Libya’s Al Ahly Benghazi with 2-1 aggregate win over two legs.

Mofosse Karidioula struck twice in Cote d’Ivoire to ensure victory for the hosts.

Five-time winners TP Mazembe overcame Malawi’s Nyasa Bullets 5-0 on aggregate beating the visitors 4-0 in Lubumbashi.

Tanzanian sides Simba and Young Africans also go into the stage after triumphs over Power Dynamos and Al Merriekh.

Simba went through on away goals rule following a 3-3 aggregate score line while Young Africans won 3-0 over two legs.

Elsewhere, usual suspects Sundowns, Al Ahly, Wydad Casablanca, Esperance and Sudan’s Al Hilal made the cut.

Ghana’s Medeama also shocked Guinea’s Horoya while there is history for Mauritania’s Nouadhibou who became the first side from the country to reach the group stages.

The final spot will be decided on Monday when CR Belouizdad of Algeria host Siera Leone’s Bo Rangers with the hosts leading 1-0 from the first leg.

QUALIFIED TO GROUP STAGES

Al Hilal (Sudan)

ASEC Mimosas (Ivory Coast)

Simba (Tanzania)

Sundowns (RSA)

Young Africans (Tanzania)

TP Mazembe (DR Congo)

Al Ahly (Egypt)

Wydad Casablanca (Morocco)

Esperance (Tunisia)

Medeama (Ghana)

Petro Atletico (Angola)

Janweng Galaxy (Botswana)

Pyramids (Egypt)

Etoile Du Sahel (Tunisia)

Nouadhibou (Mauritania)

CR Belouizdad (Algeria) / Bo Rangers (Siera Leone)