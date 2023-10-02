Overview: Arguably the biggest golfing event on the Uganda Golf Union calendar, the 2023 Johnnie Walker open at the par 72 Uganda Golf Club has been packaged with juniors, ladies, seniors, amateurs open, pro Am and professional categories.

2023 Johnnie Walker Uganda Golf Open

Venue: Uganda Golf Club, Kitante – Kampala

The annual prestigious 2023 Johnnie Walker Uganda Golf Open Championship is here at the par 72 Uganda Golf Club, Kitante – Kampala.

Arguably the biggest golfing event on the Uganda Golf Union calendar, the open this year has been packaged with juniors, ladies, seniors, amateurs open, pro Am and professional categories.

On a sunny evening of Monday, October 2, 2023, the open was officially launched on the terraces of Uganda Golf Club before.

Uganda Golf Union president Moses Matisko, tournament director Jackson Were, Uganda Golf Club captain Emmanuel Wamala, anchor sponsors Johnnie Walker (Uganda Breweries Limited) and other partners addressed the fully packed media representatives.

It is a busy month of October 2023, starting with the Juniors open who officially tee off on the 10th October.

This will be followed by the Ladies open between 12th – 14th October.

The seniors (13th – 14th October) shall follow suit before the main amateurs open (18th – 21st October).

The absa bank sponsored Pro AM will take center stage on the 24th October as the professional open will crown the festival (25th – 28th October).

I welcome you to Uganda Golf Club. I want to thank Uganda Golf Union (UGU) for having chosen us as hosts. There have been a lot of preparations made to present a course in the perfect shape. We shall offer free practice rounds for all the people that will participate in the open, including the juniors. We are prepared to host the open and the course will be in immaculate conditions. Emmanuel Wamala, Captain Uganda Golf Club (UGC)

The Johnnie Walker Uganda Golf Open has a schedule of juniors, ladies, seniors, amateurs, pro-am and the professional open. There is a team of technical officials ready to execute a good job. The golf course is in the best state possible. As we set off with the juniors on 10th October 2023 until the 28th October 2023. Fans are welcome. There will be a lot of fun and the experience will not be the same Dr Jackson Were, Tournament Director – Johnnie Walker Uganda Open

Uganda Golf Union (UGU) is extremely excited to keep the Johnnie Walker Uganda Open going. I thank the Union executive and Uganda Golf Club for hosting the open. This is the longest golf event in the world. It is a golfing festival that lasts for four weeks. Sponsors will be guaranteed a value for money. Wish all the players the best in all the series. Call upon all the fans to come and witness good golf. This is the home of golf in this country. Moses Matisko, President Uganda Golf Union (UGU)

We are super excited to have the Johnnie Walker Uganda Golf Open championship 2023. Positive strides in the right direction. Golf is about calculating, positivity to the end goal. We promise the golfers a great experience during this year’s open. Christine Kyonkunda, brand manager Scott and Reserve – Uganda Breweries Limited

Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) has provided Ug.Shs 410,000,000 total package for the entire championship.

Of this money, Ug.Shs 100,000,000 is for the professionals’ purse.

Absa Bank has provided Ug.shs 200,000,000 (Ug.shs 70,000,000 will go the PRO-AM and sponsorship for 10 golfers to the Magical Kenya Open).

HTC Hub will reward every hole-in-one throughout the series on par three holes with a brand new HH phone.

Pinnacle Security will provide all the security throughout the open as Aquafina is the official hydration partner.

Reigning champions:

Andrew Ssekibejja won the 2022 amateurs open. Martha Babirye took the ladies’ gong, John Muchiri was the seniors’ winner and Zimbabwean professional golfer Robson Chinoi won the professionals’ open.

Andrew Ssekibejja won the amateurs open in 2022 | Credit: Don Mugabi

Sponsors & Partners:

Johnnie Walker is the headline sponsor of the championship. Other partners and sponsors include Crown Beverages Limited (Aquafina), National Council of Sports (NCS), absa Bank, Nbs sport, Medipal, Pinnacle Security Limited, CASE Medical Services, Orchard Interiors, HH, Tuskermalt and Uganda Golf Club.