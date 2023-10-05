Overview: Bunyaruguru United is a third division football club based in Bunyaruguru county, Rubirizi district in Western Uganda. During match day one, Bunyaruguru United visits Six O’Clock at the Kizinda playground on Sunday, 22nd October 2023 before hosting Rushango Dynamic on Saturday, 28th October 2023 at their home venue of Nyakasharu playground

Noah “Jajja” Mugerwa has penned a two-year deal with Western Uganda regional entity Bunyaruguru United Football Club.

He was officially ushered in by Stephen Katesigwa, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the club who is also the speaker of Rubirizi district.

“I am humbled to join Bunyaruguru United Football Club. I am excited to join the family and shall work to the best of my abilities in the best interests of the club.” he stated.

Hon. Stephen Katesigwa (Left) with Noah Mugerwa

Mugerwa, a CAF “C” coach brings expertise and experience to Rubirizi based club.He has previously handled Kalisizo Kem, Nkambi Coffee, Rushere, Bombo United, Happy Boys Kyengera, Mukura Victory (Rwanda), Doves (Masindi), Villa Jogo Young and lately Masaka City Sports Club. Has has also managed a number of school football teams as; Risah Standard Lugazi, Lubiri S.S, Old Kampala S.S, Lukalu SS – Butambala, Cambridge SS – Kyengera, Bujjuko High School (Mityana Road), Welden School Mbarara, Numasa and most recently Blessed Sacrament Kimanya in Masaka where he resigned.

Mugerwa has also managed sevreal teams in the Buganda Masaza Cup to include Butambala, Busiro, Buluri, Busujju, Buddu, Bugerere, Kabula and Ssingo.

Bunyaruguru United seasonal squad:

For the upcoming 2023-2024 season, Bunyaruguru United recruited massively in all the departments.

The goalkeeping department has Ail El Nabil Nazil, Eugine Owoyesigyire and Sharif Lukungu.

Among the defenders are Andy Mufumba, Steven Bamwine, Ashraf Mayanja, Bashir Mwase, Brian Mugisha, Dodwin Bliz Mwesige, Ronald Kaysu and Edgar Mumbere.

The midfielders are Edson Kahebwa, Bruno Bbale Sselemba, Edrisa Kasirye Kibumba, Denis Katabarwa, Ismail Rwamitala, Henry Kayondo, Gerald Asiiku, Faizo Bwanika, Gideon Muhwezi and Edmond Kiiza.

The forwards have Shakib Mayanja, Musa Kakande and Gilbert Iboot.

Ail El Nabil Nazil signs the employment contract at Bunyaruguru United Football Club