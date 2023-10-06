The group stage draw for the 2023-24 CAF Champions League took place at the CAF Headquarter in Cairo on Friday October 6, 2023.

Champions Al Ahly received a generous draw in Group D (CR Belouizdad, Medeama, Young Africans) while Wydad Casablanca being drawn against Simba in Group B along with Janweng Galaxy and Ivory Coast’s ASEC Mimosas

2016 winners Sundowns of South Africa, Egypt’s Pyramids, five time winners TP Mazembe and debutants Nouadhibou of Mauritania in Group B while group C has Esperance (Tunisia), Petro Atletico (Angola), Al Hilal (Sudan) and Etoile Du Sahel (Tunisia).