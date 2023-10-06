Abu Salem has been drawn with giants Zamalek in the group stages of the 2023/24 TotalEnergies Caf Confederation Cup.

The draw held in Cairo, Egypt saw the Libyan side who eliminated KCCA in the second preliminary round 5-4 on aggregate are in Group B with Guinea’s SOAR and Sagrada Esperanca of Angola.

Elsewhere, holders USM Alger of Algeria will face follow North Africans – Al Hilal (Libya) and Modern Future FC (Egypt) as well as South Africa’s SuperSport United in Group A.

Ladies and gentlemen, Your 2023/24 #TotalEnergiesCAFCC groups are complete 👇 pic.twitter.com/fAljJYwOgX — TotalEnergiesCAFCL & TotalEnergiesCAFCC 🏆 (@CAFCLCC) October 6, 2023

Group C has Rivers United of Nigeria, Tunisia’s Club Africain, Dreams FC of Ghana and Angola’s APC Lobito.

In Group D, RS Berkane (Morocco), Sekhukhune (RSA), Stade Malien (Mali) and Diables Noir (Congo).

The Caf Confederation Cup is the second most lucrative traditional football competition in African club football.