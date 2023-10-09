No department has suffered with Sergio Traguil’s alternation of the match day line ups like the goalkeeping at KCCA.

The Portuguese has played all three – Derrick Ochan, Anthony Emojong and Juma Mutebi but still with same results.

KCCA’s Derrick Ochan could started in goal against KCCA Credit: John Batanudde

In the aftermath of elimination from the Caf Confederation Cup, Traguil admitted there is no first-choice goalkeeper in his squad since they are all good.

After another mindboggling defeat to rivals Express FC on Sunday, the Portuguese threw his goalkeepers under the bus.

“Its not about having a consistent goalkeeper,” Traguil started when asked about the rotation with similar results. “I need a talented goalkeeper which I don’t have at the moment.”

Sergio Traguil

Since the start of the Fufa Super 8 competitions, KCCA has only kept one clean sheet in the 2-0 win over Wakiso Giants which had what appeared a genuine goal by Andrew Samson Kigozi wrongly disallowed.

Official KCCA matches under Sergio Traguil

Fufa Super 8

Wakiso Giants 0-2 KCCA

KCCA 1-2 URA

KCCA 3-2 SC Villa

Caf Confederation Cup

Abu Salem 3-1 KCCA

KCCA 3-2 Abu Salem

UPL

BUL 1-0 KCCA

KCCA 1-2 Maroons

KCCA 1-2 Express FC