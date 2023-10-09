No department has suffered with Sergio Traguil’s alternation of the match day line ups like the goalkeeping at KCCA.
The Portuguese has played all three – Derrick Ochan, Anthony Emojong and Juma Mutebi but still with same results.
In the aftermath of elimination from the Caf Confederation Cup, Traguil admitted there is no first-choice goalkeeper in his squad since they are all good.
After another mindboggling defeat to rivals Express FC on Sunday, the Portuguese threw his goalkeepers under the bus.
“Its not about having a consistent goalkeeper,” Traguil started when asked about the rotation with similar results. “I need a talented goalkeeper which I don’t have at the moment.”
Since the start of the Fufa Super 8 competitions, KCCA has only kept one clean sheet in the 2-0 win over Wakiso Giants which had what appeared a genuine goal by Andrew Samson Kigozi wrongly disallowed.
Official KCCA matches under Sergio Traguil
Fufa Super 8
- Wakiso Giants 0-2 KCCA
- KCCA 1-2 URA
- KCCA 3-2 SC Villa
Caf Confederation Cup
- Abu Salem 3-1 KCCA
- KCCA 3-2 Abu Salem
UPL
- BUL 1-0 KCCA
- KCCA 1-2 Maroons
- KCCA 1-2 Express FC