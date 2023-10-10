Overview: Esther Kemigisa is a dedicated female golf student of the AFRIYEA Golf Academy at Toro Club in Fort Portal Tourism City. During the 2023 Uganda Juniors Open, she proved herself to be a rising star in the sport.

Esther Kemigisa, a talented 13-year-old golfer from Mpanga Secondary School, lit up the 2023 Uganda Juniors Golf Open with her impressive performance.

Held at the Uganda Golf Club in Kampala, this event serves as a precursor to the Uganda Open Championship, which has been a mainstay in the country’s golfing calendar for over 70 years.

The tournament commenced promptly at 7:00 am on Tuesday, heralding a day filled with excitement and competition.

The Juniors Open category saw the participation of at least 31 young golfers from eight different clubs across the country, all eager to showcase their skills and make their mark on the golfing scene.

Kemigisa, a dedicated female golf student of the AFRIYEA Golf Academy at Toro Club in Fort Portal Tourism City, proved herself to be a rising star in the sport.

Teaming up with Lynette Anyango, Ariana Bholm, and Rachael Kagbugho, Kemigisa confidently teed off at 9:30 am, ready to take on the challenging course.

Throughout her round, Kemigisa showed remarkable skill and composure, navigating the Par 72 course with precision and determination.

Her focused play and strategic shots earned her an impressive score of 57 Net.

In the highly competitive category of girls aged 12-13 years, Kemigisa’s outstanding performance was second only to Ariana Bholm.

This achievement earned Kemigisa both a well-deserved medal and a trophy, solidifying her place as a rising star in junior golf.

When asked about her win, Kemigisa expressed her excitement and gratitude. “I am thrilled with this victory. It is a true testament to my hard work and passion for the game of golf. This win will serve as a stepping stone for future tournaments, and I believe I can achieve even more in the years to come,” she enthused.

With her remarkable talent, dedication, and drive, Kemigisa has undoubtedly captured the attention of the golfing community in Uganda.

As she continues to hone her skills and participate in more events, she will undoubtedly be a force to be reckoned with in the world of golf.

The Uganda Juniors Open 2023 marks only the beginning of what promises to be a remarkable journey for this young and talented golfer.

Her success also highlights the valuable role collaborative efforts of institutions like Toro Club and AFRIYEA Golf Academy play in nurturing young talent and promoting the sport within the country.

By providing opportunities for young golfers to develop their skills, cultivate their passion, and compete at a high level, programs like these are crucial in shaping the future of golf in Uganda.

It’s good to note the efforts of the Toro Club Lady Captain, Peace Kabasweka, and the academy coaches, Happy Robert and Lillian Koowe, who ensured the kids were well-prepared and in a safe environment for the tournament.

We eagerly await Kemigisa’s future exploits on the golf course. With her passion, determination, and talent, there is no doubt that she will achieve great things and inspire many others to take up the sport.

The Uganda Juniors Open 2023 has certainly showcased the immense potential of junior golf in Uganda, highlighting the bright future that lies ahead for this remarkable young golfer and the promising talent emerging from the country.