Overview: Kiggungu Mayanzi football team overcame Lugonjo Nakiwogo 4-3 in post match penalties after normal time had ended 1 goal apiece. In the netball final, Kiggungu Mayanzi won gold after winning over Kiwafu Central.

2023 Ssekyondo Independence Cup:

Football final : Kiggungu Mayanzi 1 (4) -1 (3) Lugonjo Nakiwogo

: Kiggungu Mayanzi Lugonjo Nakiwogo Football Third-place : Kiwafu Central 2-0 Kiggungu Central

: Kiwafu Central Kiggungu Central Netball final: Kiggungu Mayanzi 21-16 Kiwafu Central

Individual Awards:

Top scorer : Saaku (Lugonjo)

: Saaku (Lugonjo) Best goalkeeper : Dan Tumwebaze (Kiggungu central)

: Dan Tumwebaze (Kiggungu central) Best shooter: Agnes Aloro (Kiggungu Mayanzi)

Most disciplined player:

Boys : Eddy Mukasa (Kiggungu central)

: Eddy Mukasa (Kiggungu central) Girls: Shivan Nakazzi (Kiggungu Mayanzi)

The second edition of the Ssekyondo Independence cup successfully climaxed at the Kiwafu playground in Division B, Entebbe Municipality on 9th October 2023.

It was a sporting fiesta of an assortment of games as football, netball and netball competed by the different villages in Entebbe Division B wards of Kiwafu and Kiggungu.

Kiggungu Mayanzi team line up | Credit: David Isabirye

Lugonjo-Nakiwogo team line up | Credit: David Isabirye

Match referees with the captains prior to kick off of the 2023 Ssekyondo cup | Credit: David Isabirye

Kiggungu ward had a lion’s share of the triumphs on the climaxing day.

Kiggungu Mayanzi football team overcame Lugonjo Nakiwogo 4-3 in post match penalties after normal time had ended 1 goal apiece.

The victors took home a cow, gold medals, a trophy, a ball and set of jerseys as the runners up settled for a goat, silver medals and set of jerseys.

Kiggungu Mayanzi players plot a free-kick against Lugonjo-Nakiwogo | Credit: David Isabirye

Kiwafu Central overcame Kiggungu Central 2-0 to take bronze during the third place-play off.

In the netball final, Kiggungu Mayanzi won gold after winning over Kiwafu Central.

There was a boxing exhibition of fights where different competitors showcased their extra-ordinary skills.

Boxing contest at Kiwafu playground during the 2nd Ssekyondo Independence Cup climax at Kiwafu playground | Credit: David Isabirye

Local leaders applaud the players prior to kick off of the second half | Credit: David Isabirye

Dan Tumwebaze, the Kiggungu Mayanzi goalkeeper won the golden glove award | Credit: David Isabirye

Individual Awards:

Jonathan Saaku of Lugonjo – Nakiwogo scored five goals to take the golden boot as top scorer.

Dan Tumwebaze (Kiggungu central) was the most outstanding goalkeeper of the tournament as Eddy Mukasa (Kiggungu Central) was best disciplined player.

In Netball, Agnes Aloro (Kiggungu Mayanzi) was the best shooter and Shivan Nakazzi (Kiggungu Mayanzi) took the best disciplined player’s award.

Some of the fans at Kiwafu playground | Credit: David Isabirye

Some of the female fans at 2023 Ssekyondo cup finals | Credit: David Isabirye

A mammoth crowd watched the closing matches of the tournament that included the chief financier, Richard Ssekyondo (chairperson, Entebbe Division B), Hon. Charles Kabwama (Deputy Mayor, Entebbe Municipality), Maggwa Ssali (DP spokesperson, Entebbe Municipality), Hon. Kayanja De Paul (former Mayor, Entebbe Municipality), councillors and other local leaders as well as the general public at large.

Vincent De Paul Kayanja delivers his speech at Kiwafu playground | Credit: David Isabirye

Magwa Ssali, DP spokesperson Entebbe | Credit: David Isabirye

Councillor Jackie Kimera with Entebbe Deputy mayor Charles Kabwama | Credit: David Isabirye

Entebbe cultural troupe members perform | Credit: David Isabirye

Entertainment was provided by Entebbe Cultural troupe.

I thank the people in the different villages of Entebbe Division B for wholesomely embracing the Ssekyondo Independence tournament. We had a successful tournament where the people were engaged in football, netball and boxing. The purpose is to develop the talents of the youngsters, provide entertainment and unify the people through sports regardless of tribe or political affiliation. I thank the local organizing committee for the special effort, other leaders, the players, media and everyone. Hon. Richard Ssekyondo, Chairperson Entebbe Division B

Richard Ssekyondo with former mayor Vincent De Paul Kayanja | Credit: David Isabirye

Salongo Kalle Michael speaks | Credit: David Isabirye

Ssekyondo Independence Cup poster