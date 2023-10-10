Uganda Cranes Interim Head Coach Morley Byekwaso has named the final team that will face Mali and Zambia during the International break.

FUFA a few days ago confirmed the National Team will have engagements despite failing to qualify for AFCON 2023.

Additionally, Coach Milutin Sredojevic aka Micho also parted ways with FUFA and Byekwaso was named as the replacement on interim capacity.

Byekwaso had been with the team for the last four days with the players, largely local based training at East High, Kisasi.

It should be noted that the game against Mali will be played on Friday, 13th October at Stade du Mars in Bamako while the encounter with Zambia will be played on Tuesday, 17th October 2023 at Hamriya Stadium, Sharjah.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers

Isima Bin Rashid Watenga (Golden Arrows FC, South Africa), Joel Mutakubwa (BUL FC, Uganda), Jack Komakech (Vipers SC, Uganda)

Defenders

Gavin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa, Uganda), Kenneth Semakula (SC Villa, Uganda), Elvis Bwomono (IBV Vestamanyaer, Iceland), Abdu Aziizi Kayondo (Hapoel Tel Aviv FC, Israel), Ibrahim Juma (CD Leganes, Spain), Halidi Lwaliwa (FK Bregalnica, North Macedonia), Livingstone Mulondo (Vipers SC, Uganda), Hudu Mulikyi (URA FC, Uganda), Enock Walusimbi (URA FC, Uganda)

Midfielders

Khalid Aucho (Yanga FC, Tanzania), Rogers Mugisha (Gor Mahia FC, Kenya), Elvis Ngonde (SC Villa, Uganda), Bright Anukani (Vipers SC, Uganda), Laban Tibiita (URA FC, Uganda), Ibrahim Kasule (New York Red Bull II, USA), Arafat Kizza Usama (KCCA FC, Uganda)

Forwards

Milton Karisa (Vipers SC, Uganda), Richard Basangwa (Wadi Degla SC, Uganda), Denis Omedi (Kitara FC, Uganda), Lawrence Tezikya (BUL FC, Uganda), Rogers Kassim Mato (Sanliurfaspor FC, Turkey)